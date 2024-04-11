Grandfather pleads guilty to sexually abusing granddaughter

A man who sexually abused his own granddaughter across two occasions has been told he will likely face prison time.
The 69-year-old faced court on Thursday to plead guilty to two incidents of sexually touching his granddaughter, who is under the age of 10, at a house in a suburb of Ballarat.
The incidents occurred on December 14 and 20, 2023, when the girl and her brother were left in the care of the 69-year-old, while their parents were at work.
The court heard after the second incident, the girl reported the abuse to her brother, and then her mother, who confronted the 69-year-old about the touching.
As the 69-year-old was being confronted by the girl's parents, he left the home and got into his car, despite being intoxicated from consuming alcohol throughout the day.
Reversing out of the driveway, the 69-year-old backed into another vehicle and sat inside of the car until police arrived and arrested him.
He also faced charges of drunk driving as he blew over the .05 BAC limit.
During a police interview the man denied the charges put to him.
At Thursday's hearing the man's lawyer said the 69-year-old still "doesn't recall" the second incident of sexual abuse, but did not want to "put his family through anything further".
The lawyer pointed to the man's previous good character in the community, and said their client was "deeply remorseful and ashamed of himself".
The lawyer asked Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz to place the man on a community corrections order, which was opposed by the police prosecutor.
"It is a vulnerable child... we often see the ongoing mental health issues that this has going down the track for victims of child sex abuse," the police prosecutor said.
"The brother who this was disclosed to is also going to have secondary trauma."
Magistrate Mykytowycz agreed, and said a prison sentence would be likely for the man.
The matter was adjourned for the police to seek out the parents of the victim for a potential victim impact statement.
The man will also be assessed for a community corrections order.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.