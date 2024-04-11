Inattentive truckie may face jail for five-car pile up on Western Freeway

A court has heard of the ongoing impact of a five-vehicle crash on the Western Freeway, caused by an inattentive truck driver.
The crash occurred at about 2.15pm on October 7, 2022, when a prime mover without a load crashed into the back of heavy traffic on the Western Highway near Gordon.
Five vehicles in the Melbourne-bound side of the freeway were impacted in the crash, which saw three people airlifted to the hospital and multiple others taken by paramedics.
The driver of the prime mover, David Watson, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to plead guilty to dangerous driving and the incorrect filling out of his heavy vehicle log book.
At the hearing, a victim impact statement from one of the people involved in the crash, who had to be cut from their vehicle and airlifted, was read aloud.
The man said he did not remember the impact of Watson's prime mover hitting his car, but was woken by paramedics covered in blood.
Due to back pain he was unable to get out of the wrecked vehicle, and fell in and out of consciousness and emergency workers cut him from the car and loaded him onto the stretcher.
The man was given surgery for spine damage at the Alfred Hospital, from which he said he is still recovering.
In the statement, he said he lost his job as a result of injuries from the crash, and had to give up many hobbies and sports he played in his spare time.
The man said he now attends weekly physiotherapy sessions and psychiatrist appointments, and has flashbacks of the incident in his sleep.
"I feel that everything has been taken from me," the statement said.
"I have no idea whether I am able to find a job that can cater to my limited ability.
"I also don't know how much help I need with my mental health... I still live with pain on a daily basis."
The court heard the crash occurred after Watson, a truck mechanic, travelled up from his depot in Hallam to repair a prime mover in Ararat.
Throughout the morning of October 7, 2022, Watson made repairs to the prime mover and took it onto the road back to Melbourne, stopping off in Beaufort at about 12pm.
He would later tell police he began to feel tired on the drive down the freeway, having to "play with the radio" to keep himself awake and at attention.
The court heard Watson had the truck set to cruise control, at 98kmh, when he arrived at the traffic back-up.
The section of road the traffic set on was about 2.2km of straight highway, with Watson only slamming the brakes less than 100 metres out from the traffic.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said he was lucky the truck was not carrying a load.
"Had Mr Watson unfortunately caused the death of one of the occupants of these vehicles, fatigue is a limb that can constitute culpable driving," the magistrate said.
Watson's lawyer said the crash lacked some key aggravating factors, including speed, drugs or alcohol, as was the case in similar crashes.
The lawyer also pointed to Watson's immediate admission of guilt to the police, cooperation, and clear remorse over the incident.
Magistrate Mykytowycz said she was "undecided" on whether Watson would get a prison sentence, and adjourned the matter until May 7.
"In the current circumstances of this particular case... he has known he is tired and has continued to drive. I think that puts it up to a level of dangerousness that is not insignificant," the magistrate said.
