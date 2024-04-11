BFNL ROUND 1 | New faces on and off the field for opening round of BFNL

NEW faces abound every year when a football season begins, but its rare to see as many new faces in the coaches box as we will see in the Ballarat Football Netball League this season.
Some are familiar faces having spent years developing their craft at other clubs - or in the case of Tony Lockyer - at the one they now lead.
In all there are seven new coaches that will take the reigns of their football clubs for the first time this weekend.
Those set to debut include former AFL players, Dennis Armfield and Matt White. There's also Former Ballarat mentor Joe Carmody who has crossed to East Point, Troy Scoble has taken up the job at Melton while Travis Hodgson has landed at Melton South.
Rohan Brown will take control at the Lakers after three years coaching Donald, and Lockyer at Sebastopol.
Armfield, who has coached for five years since leaving the AFL, said he was having a few sleepless night as his side prepares to take on Ballarat to open the season.
"Round one is a big build up, it's exciting for the whole club, it's an opportunity to make a name for yourself as well as the team, you always want to be a part of," he said.
"Any word under the sun you can think of I'm feeling it right now, I'm excited to really dive in to the Bacchus Marsh community and I'm thrilled we're at home for the first game.
"I'm nervous as well. For the past five years I've been playing coach at Park Orchards, but you're always nervous about whether you've done enough, where are we at, here is the time now that it's the real thing.
"I'm super grateful for what the boys have put in, for what the club has put into me, I'm anxious about how we play Ballarat, I think they'll be a real improver this year, I look at them as the club being a year or two ahead of where we want to get to in the next couple of years."
While Armfield has coaching experience, Sunbury's Matt White will be taking on his first coaching role.
"It's nervous, fun, sleepless, this is my first time doing it, it's going to be fun," he said.
"There's a little bit of are we going to throw in a few bit and pieces which we haven't seen in pre-season. I know I've got a good bunch of blokes who are keen to play some good footy.
"I'm super keen to see what these guys can do."
Another two coaches set to go head-to-head for the first time will be Travis Hodgson at Melton South and Troy Scoble at Melton.
Scoble said while the pre-season had been exciting, the chance to get out on the park for four points was what mattered most.
"You get to a point and it's like 'enough is enough, let's get out there'," he said.
"I know Melton South will be really excited to play their first game at home and having come from Melton South I know how keen they will be for the opening derby.
"We are happy with the way we are going. It's a whole new system, whole new program the way we train, different methods, different defence, different contest, what we do want to build on is our strengths, we're a good running side and good forward of the ball.
"We think the first six to eight weeks will be a lot of learning for us.
"I don't have the nerves, I've been at Geelong the last five years, it's my first gig at local footy in 10 years, I'm excited to see what I've learned through my coaching journey and how I can implement with a bunch bunch of guys.
Lockyer and Brown will also go head-to-head for the first time when the Burra clash with the Lakers in the night match. Lockyer said excitement was building at the club,
"It's all new, the BFNL is in such a strong position at the moment, there's no easy games, every team could have a win on their day," he said.
"It'll be great to see the new coaches and how everything pans out."
Brown described himself as an "open book" ready to see what his side can unleash against one of the expected power sides of the competition.
But there will be one new coach that won't be there this week with East Point's Joe Carmody still to return fro overseas. Jackson Merrett will take up the coaching duties against premiers Darley, but will be doing it from the sidelines, serving a one match suspension from last season.
"There has been real competition for spots," Carmody said.
"There's a lot of young talent at the club mixed with some top end senior players. It'll be great to test ourselves this week against Darley. It's a big challenge but players are ready for it.
"Mickitja Rotomuh-Onus Southrrn Malle Giants), Billy Jones (returning from overseas) and Matt Romeril (Skipton) have all returned to the club over the preseason and will be excellent contributors for us throughout the season."
