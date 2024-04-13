'All they seem to say is do not block the footpath': E-scooter callout in letters

As a pedestrian, my problem with e-scooters is where they are left after use.
They are frequently parked in the middle of footpaths, impeding pedestrian access.
Prams, mobility scooters and wheelchairs are even more affected.
I used to send photos to Neuron, the operator, but it became too onerous.
I have had to move scooters out of the way when walking with a 90-year-old friend using a walking stick.
Perhaps there could be a clear sign for places appropriate to park scooters.
All they seem to say is do not block the footpath, but that clearly isn't respected or understood.
Anne Walter, Ballarat.
I am writing to express my solidarity for the Friday women's march and the right to be safe in Ballarat's streets.
I live about nine hours away so I cannot be physically present but am very much in a spiritual sense.
I hope that a massive crowd turns out in a huge act of unity and community.
Tony Kane, Wollongong
