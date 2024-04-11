The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Breaking

CHFL venue change: Saints v Lakies at Learmonth

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 12 2024 - 8:24am, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHFL venue change: Saints v Lakies at Learmonth
CHFL venue change: Saints v Lakies at Learmonth

The Central Highlands football and netball leagues' first round fixture between Carngham-Linton and Learmonth on Saturday, April 13, has been transferred to Learmonth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.