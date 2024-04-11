CHFL venue change: Saints v Lakies at Learmonth

The Central Highlands football and netball leagues' first round fixture between Carngham-Linton and Learmonth on Saturday, April 13, has been transferred to Learmonth.
The encounter had been originally scheduled for Smythesdale.
It remains a home fixture for Carngham-Linton.
The Saints usually play home matches for the first half of the season at Linton.
However, the Linton Recreation Reserve is unavailable this season owing to a ground upgrade.
The CHFL and CHNL fixture has Carngham-Linton playing its next home game against Dunnstown in round three on Saturday, April 27, at Smythesdale and then its remaining home fixtures at its second ground at Snake Valley.
