Readers have their say on Bakery Hill apartments and the old showgrounds

HUMFFRAY STREET HIGH-RISE
Sally Wellard
It is disappointing that the extremely ineffective bus system is viewed as a justification to not providing car parking. Access to car parking for residents is essential in a regional setting where there are many destinations that are not supported by public transport.
John Oneill
So a least 50 cars will parked on the street which will really screw the locals
As many will no longer get a park near where they live. Ballarat is suitable for bike riding on less days than not .The Bus system in Ballarat is almost a shambles . Then add the office building with not many parks it will be a disaster when will our council wake up that we are not inner melbourne
Vicki Hayward
What an eyesore! Council touts heritage - already promoting heritage week- yet seems to determined to go with ugly towers totally bereft of anything remotely asthetically in keeping with our history and beauty. We are a major regional city forming a gateway to regional Victoria - no car? How will residents get to wineries, attractions, festivals, happenings on our doorstep - can't rely on public transport to access so many of these areas.
Clint Crout
Talk about virtue-signaling by the Council. So there is no parking space to be reserved for the 77 residents of this proposed apartment development? The Council in it's infinite wisdom dictates that the residents shouldn't own cars. I wonder how many of Ballarat's Councilors personally do own cars and would be prepared to give them up? More to the point, would they be prepared to give up their cars and subject themselves solely to Ballarat's public transport system, scooters and pushbikes? That said, I am sure that the Council will generously offer the residents reserved parking at one of its covered carparks, for a price of course.
Brian Dixon
So are the residents supposed to walk, cycle or catch public transport to work. What about weekend activities? Makes a day trip The Grampians or The Surf Coast a tad difficult if no car. Reminds me of a famous quote "Tell 'im 'e's dreamin'".
SHOWGROUNDS DEMOLITION
Neil Bailey
I have an idea. What about utilizing the southern end of Victoria Park. I mean the area bounded by Gillies St. south, Winter st., Cedar drive, Poplar ave., and Pine ave. If you include the Pony Club it all adds up to well over 40 Hectares or 100 Acres. This area used to take the overflow from the old sale yards and the V.I.M.A. abattoirs. I believe the land is still known as the Town Common. Or is this called common sense and too logical for Council to understand?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.