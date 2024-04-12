Readers have their say on Bakery Hill apartments and the old showgrounds

Talk about virtue-signaling by the Council. So there is no parking space to be reserved for the 77 residents of this proposed apartment development? The Council in it's infinite wisdom dictates that the residents shouldn't own cars. I wonder how many of Ballarat's Councilors personally do own cars and would be prepared to give them up? More to the point, would they be prepared to give up their cars and subject themselves solely to Ballarat's public transport system, scooters and pushbikes? That said, I am sure that the Council will generously offer the residents reserved parking at one of its covered carparks, for a price of course.