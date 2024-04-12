The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football Summary

Friday Football Update: BFNL and CHFL/CHNL seasons get underway

DB
By David Brehaut
April 12 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After months of preparation, the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League season start on Saturday, April 13.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.