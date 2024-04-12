Friday Football Update: BFNL and CHFL/CHNL seasons get underway

After months of preparation, the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League season start on Saturday, April 13.
So much planning has been done.
Now it is time to walk the talk.
Of course everyone is eager to get off to a good start, but it will also be interesting to see recruits in action.
How will they go? What influence will they have?
That goes for football and netball.
If you haven't already done so, catch up with our new "Friday Footy Frenzy" video looking at the weekend's football.,
Over the weekend we'll provide BFNL, CHFL, MDFL and MCDFNL results in "Winners and losers" and a wrap of all the BFNL and CHFL/CHNL matches.
