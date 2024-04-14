Selecting the best airport parking: A traveller's guide

Need to pick the perfect spot for your car at the airport? I've found that finding the right airport parking spot is simpler than it might seem.

As I've journeyed through Australia, parking at various airports, I've gathered a few insights worth sharing - from what to look for in a car park to the ins and outs of booking online. That's why I'm putting together this guide to the best airport parking options across Australia, including:

Melbourne Airport (Tullamarine Airport) Sydney (Kingsford Smith Airport) Darwin Airport Canberra Airport Perth Airport Brisbane Airport Adelaide Airport Hobart Airport

1. Melbourne Airport (Tullamarine Airport)

I've parked at Melbourne Airport more times than I can count, and each time, the variety of parking options impresses me. The ease of booking online before my entry date is straightforward, and the use of QR codes for entry and exit made my experience even more seamless.

For short trips, I opt for their Terminal Parking because of its proximity to both domestic and international terminals. It's just a short walk to check in, which is perfect for quick getaways. When I'm away for longer, the Value Car Park is my go-to. It offers competitive daily rates starting at just $12, and the free shuttle bus service to all terminals is incredibly convenient.

On occasions where I've used the valet parking service, the experience has been seamless. Dropping off my car and heading straight to check in without worrying about parking adds a layer of simplicity and luxury to my travel.

What stands out at Melbourne Airport is the attention to safety and customer service. The parking facilities are well-monitored with CCTV. Plus, the shuttle service is reliable and efficient, minimising any wait time.

2. Sydney (Kingsford Smith Airport)

I recently parked at Sydney Airport, and I gotta say it was surprisingly straightforward. Sydney Airport parking options cater to different needs, whether it's dropping off a loved one, heading on a week-long trip, or just picking someone up.

Booking online was a breeze. I pre-booked my spot, which not only guaranteed me a parking space but also saved me a few bucks compared to drive-up rates. Entering and exiting the car park was seamless, thanks to the QR code sent in my confirmation email.

I opted for the short-term parking close to the domestic terminals because I was on a quick interstate trip. The car park felt secure, well-lit, and I noticed CCTV cameras around, which eased my mind about leaving my car parked there for a couple of days.

For those longer trips, Sydney Airport has long-term parking options with shuttle services running frequently. The shuttle bus drops you right at the terminal, making it convenient and quick. Plus, the parking rates for long-term stays are reasonable, especially when you book online.

3. Darwin Airport

On my recent trip through Darwin Airport, I took full advantage of their parking facilities. They've got car parking options for every need: the short-term area is perfect for quick drop-offs or pick-ups, while the long-term car park offers great rates for longer stays. I pre-booked online, getting a parking space just a few minutes' walk to the terminal, which made my check-in process seamless. Their secure parking, with round-the-clock CCTV, gave me peace of mind while I was away. Plus, the shuttle bus service was on demand, ensuring no time was wasted getting to the terminal. It's clear Darwin Airport has put a lot of thought into making its parking services convenient and safe.

4. Canberra Airport

A while ago, I used Canberra Airport's parking, and it was a cinch. They've got a variety of options, like express for quick visits and indoor for longer protection. The online booking was very straightforward, too, clearly showing rates and availability. Parking felt secure, a short stroll from the terminal. Their system really streamlined my trip, making it a hassle-free experience. Definitely a service I'd lean on again for future flights from Canberra.

5. Perth Airport

Having used Perth Airport's parking services firsthand, I can vouch for its efficient parking services. They offer various options tailored to different needs, such as short-term, long-term, and premium parking. I appreciated the ease of booking online and the clear information provided about rates and availability. The proximity of the parking areas to the terminals made the transition from car to check-in hassle-free. The security measures in place, including CCTV surveillance, gave me peace of mind throughout my trip. Overall, I wouldn't hesitate to use them again.

6. Brisbane Airport

Ah, Brisbane Airport and its parking services - they've got a knack for making what's usually a tedious part of travel somewhat smoother. My jaunts through airports across Australia have shown me a range of parking options. Yet, Brisbane Airport has a few aces up its sleeve.

First off, the variety of parking options is spot on. Whether you're zipping in for a quick pick-up or need long-term car park solutions, they've got it sorted.

What really stands out is how they've embraced tech to smooth out the usual bumps. QR codes, license plate recognition, and straightforward online bookings make the whole process a breeze. Even paying with a credit card at the exit feels seamless.

Of course, no system is without its hiccups. But, on the rare occasion I've needed help, the staff have been on the ball - friendly, efficient, and eager to solve any issue.

7. Adelaide Airport

Parking at Adelaide Airport has always been part of the journey for me, and over time, I've got to know the ins and outs pretty well. There's something about Adelaide that sets it apart, maybe it's the easy-going vibe or the straightforward services, and the parking facilities are no exception.

One aspect of Adelaide Airport's parking services that genuinely stands out to me is their commitment to sustainability, particularly their electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Now, I'm not just talking about a couple of plugs in a corner. Adelaide Airport has rolled out the green carpet for electric vehicles.

Tucked away on level 2, these charging bays are hard to miss with their vibrant green hue. And it's not just for show. The airport has thoughtfully divided the spaces between Tesla and other models to make sure everyone gets a spot to juice up. What's cooler? They're doing this without tacking on extra fees for the electricity, which is a pretty bold move. You're only paying for your parking spot, and even then, Adelaide Airport's rates don't send your wallet into shock.

8. Hobart Airport

Hobart Airport parking is pretty chill, honestly. Valet's my usual go-to for quick trips. It's just so easy - drop the car, and you're off. The Short and Long Term options are there, too, handy depending on how long you're away. And if I'm looking to save a few bucks, the Saver Car Park hits the spot.

They've even thought about parking for people with disabilities, offering a solid 40 minutes free, which is a nice touch. Everything's close enough to the terminal, so there's no marathon to catch your flight. No fuss, no massive treks with luggage. Just park and go. It's one part of my trips that I never worry about.

Booking airport parking online

Most airports in Australia now have online booking facilities where you can pre-book parking even before leaving home. The details vary, but when I book airport parking online, it generally involves:

Logging in to the airport's app or website.

Choosing my entry and exit time.

Choosing my preferred parking option.

Paying for my booking. Most airports accept credit cards and other cashless payment options.

Once it's all sorted, I get a confirmation email with details on how to access the chosen car park. At some airports like Tullamarine, they even throw in a handy QR code for easy entry and exit.

Aside from the convenience of not having to second guess what car parks have available spots, I noticed that booking online also tends to offer better parking rates. For further information on how to book parking at the specific airport you're flying from, check out their website.

Wrapping it up