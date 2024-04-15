Plans to convert Alfredton home into chiropractor studio

A plan to convert a Cuthberts Road house into a fully-fledged chiropractor's clinic is currently before the council.
Kaw Chiropractic lodged the planning application, which would see the property at 30 Cuthberts Road, Alfredton, renovated to include a reception area, three consulting rooms and a rear car parking space.
The applicant notes in the documents that they already operate the business out of the house's bedroom, and wish to expand the business further.
The proposed clinic would be able to suit two chiropractors working 24 hours a week, and dealing with between 220 to 260 patrons per week.
Beyond street parking, the applicant seeks to convert a 25.97m by 15.24m wide backyard into a car park, which would fit seven car parks and a turnaround space.
The proposal also seeks to have a 1.8m tall, 1m wide and 150mm thick sign erected at the front of the business.
While the property sits in a residential zone, the applicant states that under the planning scheme certain non-residential uses, such as medical clinics, can be "complementary" to residential areas.
The renovation of the property is valued at an estimated $60,000.
