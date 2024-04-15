Proposal to turn former Wilsons fruit site into bottle shop

A vacant premises at Lucas' Coltman Plaza could become home to a bottle shop if a planning application gets through council.
OTL Consulting Group prepared the planning document, which sets out plans for 11 Coltman Plaza, renovating the space to house a liquor store.
The vacant shop front was formerly the Lucas site of Wilsons Fruit and Vegetables, which closed in May 2023.
The proposed bottle shop would operate between the hours of 9am to 11pm on weekdays, and 10am to 11pm on Sundays.
The site contains a total of 256.73 sqm of leasable floor space, and adjoins onto another retail space at the Coltman Plaza site.
Coltman Plaza sits in a category 1 retail zone, however as the business intends to sell alcohol a planning application had to be lodged with the City of Ballarat.
The site also sits within an urban growth zone overlay, and on an Aboriginal cultural heritage zone.
In the planning documents, OTL address concerns about a potential "negative social impact" as a result of putting a liquor store at the site.
The consulting group said the proposed shop would not "unreasonably impact the surrounding area", pointing to the fact that there is only one other licenced premises - a BWS - within 500m of the site.
"It is not considered that the proposed licenced venue will result in any negative cumulative impact," the planning documents state.
"Considering the surrounding uses, particularly the industrial and commercial uses, the overall impact of the proposed development is likely to enhance the character and vitality of the area."
