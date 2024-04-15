The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police appeal for help to find sex offender

By Staff Reporters
April 15 2024 - 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Bowen. Picture from Victoria Police
Paul Bowen. Picture from Victoria Police

Victoria Police is seeking public assistance to locate registered sex offender Paul Bowen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.