Police appeal for help to find sex offender

Victoria Police is seeking public assistance to locate registered sex offender Paul Bowen.
The 60-year-old man has not been able to be located and has failed to report his personal details to police, which is a requirement of his reporting obligations.
Bowen is described as being 175cm tall with a medium build, receding grey hair with a ponytail, a short trimmed grey facial beard with moustache, blue eyes, and a fair and ruddy complexion.
Bowen is known to frequent the Ballarat, Sebastopol, Colac and Melton areas, as well as South Australia.
Images of Bowen have been released by police in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information on his whereabouts.
Anyone who sees Bowen or his vehicle is urged not to approach him and to phone Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts it urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.