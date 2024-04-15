Trip to the beach goes awry, ends in $60,000 jewellery heist

A Scarsdale robber has participated in the theft and damage of about $100,000 of jewellery after he smashed glass cabinets with a hammer so accomplices could access valuables inside.
Dylan Casha, 29, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video-link from prison, where he pleaded guilty to two daylight jewellery shop robberies, as well as numerous other offences which occurred between 2022 and 2024.
A co-accused has also been charged but is yet to face court, while police have been unable to identify a third person who was involved.
According to a police summary, Casha and two other men travelled from Scarsdale to Geelong on October 7, 2023, where they went to Bunnings to purchase a hammer before going to Prouds the Jewellers in Market Square.
There, one of the men pointed out items to Casha, who used the hammer to smash glass cabinets, which allowed the co-accused to take 29 gold chains valued at $63,890.
The three men then fled through the shopping centre and escaped in a damaged Mitsubishi sedan.
Officers later identified Casha on the store's CCTV, and the 29-year-old was arrested at his home on December 13.
When interviewed, Casha said he thought he was going to the beach with the other men, but when they arrived in Geelong, he was told to smash the glass cabinets and would receive the Mitsubishi in return for doing so.
Several months later, Casha and the co-accused repeated this method of burglary at Prouds the Jeweller in Wangaratta.
On February 1, 2024, the two men browsed the store for about two minutes before leaving.
When they returned shortly afterwards, Casha again used a hammer to smash several glass panels, which damaged about $13,400 of jewellery and caused a further $3100 of damage to the store.
The co-accused also swiped about $17,000 of jewellery from the smashed cabinets before the pair fled.
Two weeks later, Casha was arrested while hiding from police in a bush at a Ballarat service station.
When interviewed, he denied involvement in the robbery and told officers he had never been to Wangaratta.
During Monday's hearing, Casha also pleaded guilty to stealing a red ute from a Sebastopol address during the early hours of August 21, 2023, evading police by running a red light on Doveton Street, and the theft of more than $600 of fuel from petrol stations across Ballarat.
In relation to these incidents, Casha told police he had bought the ute for $600 and admitted to some petrol thefts but denied others.
Casha's lawyer said their client suffered from schizophrenia and had missed treatment at the time of his arrest, and his condition was linked to behavioural difficulties including aggression.
They said their client's illness meant he was vulnerable to negative influences, and his family was considering leaving the Ballarat area to distance him from some of his associates.
Defence counsel also argued Casha had less involvement in the robberies than his associates, as he never took possession of any jewellery.
Owing to his illness, they said he would be a candidate for the Assessment and Referral Court [ARC], which helps offenders with mental illnesses address the underlying causes of their crimes.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann adjourned the matter so he could consider an appropriate sentence for the 29-year-old, and so he could determine if Casha would be eligible for the ARC program.
Casha was remanded to custody and will reappear in court for sentencing on April 29, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.