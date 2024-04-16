'You put your son at risk': Mum sprung driving erratically, blows 0.16

In relation to this offending, she was in Warrnambool, had a few wines, and drove a short way up the road before pulling over and asking her son to drive, she is remorseful.- Defence lawyer
A Redan mother who was caught drug and drink driving was so intoxicated that she had to have her son take the wheel for her, a court has heard.
Sharon Greenwood, 53, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in relation to the incident which occurred on roads near Warrnambool.
Police said officers were contacted about an "erratic vehicle" seen driving on the Princes Highway in Allansford on June 2, 2023.
During this time, Greenwood was driving, but swapped seats with her adult son, after pulling over near the Hopkins River Lookout.
When police intercepted the car, which was travelling east on the highway, Greenwood was in the passenger seat and her son was driving.
She was then taken to Warrnambool police station for a breath test, where she blew 0.16 and also tested positive to cannabis use.
At the time of the incident, Greenwood did not have a driver's licence, and was subject to a 0.0 alcohol limit.
When questioned, the 53-year-old admitted to not having a licence for the past 23 years, that she stopped driving because she didn't feel safe on the road, and she had ingested cannabis in the morning to help with pain.
Greenwood's lawyer said their client had suffered two strokes in the past 18 years, and at the time was self-medicating with cannabis to treat symptoms of anxiety and depression.
They said she now had a medical marijuana prescription, and was engaging with her doctor.
"In relation to this offending, she was in Warrnambool, had a few wines, and drove a short way up the road before pulling over and asking her son to drive, she is remorseful," they said.
During sentencing, Greenwood interrupted magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz to say she hadn't been driving dangerously, and was "just veering into the middle of the road".
Ms Mykytowycz said Greenwood would definitely have been affected by the drugs and alcohol in her system, and would face a community corrections order if she came back to court.
"You knew you shouldn't have been driving, 0.16 is a high reading, you put yourself at risk, you put your son at risk and you put other road users at risk," she said.
"It only takes a moment to kill somebody, you were seen to be driving erratically."
Greenwood was convicted and fined $900, and was disqualified from driving for three years.
