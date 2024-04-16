The Courier
Court

'You put your son at risk': Mum sprung driving erratically, blows 0.16

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated April 16 2024 - 4:53pm, first published 12:38pm
Sharon Greenwood has pleaded guilty after blowing more than twice the legal limit near Warrnambool. Picture by Adam Trafford
Sharon Greenwood has pleaded guilty after blowing more than twice the legal limit near Warrnambool. Picture by Adam Trafford

In relation to this offending, she was in Warrnambool, had a few wines, and drove a short way up the road before pulling over and asking her son to drive, she is remorseful.

- Defence lawyer

You knew you shouldn't have been driving, 0.16 is a high reading, you put yourself at risk, you put your son at risk and you put other road users at risk.

- Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz

A Redan mother who was caught drug and drink driving was so intoxicated that she had to have her son take the wheel for her, a court has heard.

