An immaculate downsizer

With attention to detail throughout, from the meticulously designed layout to the high-end finishes, this downsizer encapsulates the essence of refined living.
The oversized main suite includes a walk-in robe and ensuite, providing a private sanctuary within the home.
Accompanied by a spacious second bedroom and a versatile third room that'd be perfect as a home office, this property caters to every need.
The heart of the home lies in the beautiful kitchen, boasting quality Smeg appliances and sleek stone benchtops.
Sitting on the 454 square metre (approx.) block, the low maintenance north-facing yard has a sun-filled alfresco area and bifold doors, perfect for seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining.
The home is also equipped with double-glazed windows throughout, solar panels, a ducted vacuum and alarm system.
Other creature comforts include evaporative cooling, ducted heating, and a gas log feature fireplace, ensuring every season is embraced.
The property also has a large double garage with a workshop and a garden shed for additional storage.
Just 200 metres from Lake Wendouree, the local bowling club is 500 metres away and Howitt Street's shopping precinct is close by, along with the train station and hospitals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.