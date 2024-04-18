The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Invest, occupy or develop

By Commercial Property
Updated April 18 2024 - 4:42pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Invest, occupy or develop
Invest, occupy or develop
  • 42 Eastwood Street, Bakery Hill
  • 1013 square metres
  • $1,560,000 + GST
  • Agency: Colliers Ballarat
  • Agent: Travis Hurst 0423 388 932
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers is pleased to present this versatile CBD fringe investment opportunity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.