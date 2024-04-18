Invest, occupy or develop

Colliers is pleased to present this versatile CBD fringe investment opportunity.
Returning a net income of approximately $30,000 per annum plus GST, 42 Eastwood Street has frontage exposure to Eastwood Street, generating exceptional passing traffic from the neighbouring major brands and businesses in the surrounding areas.
The site is approximately 1013 square metres and has approximately 470 square metres of building area across its two buildings.
The building located at the front of the property is a two storey office, featuring various open plan areas, meeting rooms and offices, with heating and cooling throughout.
A ramp provides access for all-abilities and the low maintenance garden adds to the property's street appeal.
The property at the rear comprises a modern ground level office building, including a large open plan office space, three partitioned offices, staff/boardroom and kitchen facilities. There are also separate toilets, a shower and an external covered breakout area.
Located on the busy Eastwood Street, big name brands within the area include Coles and Woolworths. It is also in close vicinity to the Eastwood Plaza Shopping and the new Bridge Mall redevelopment, making 42 Eastwood Street positioned in the heart of the action.
Conveniently, the property also has numerous public transport options, with multiple bus stops.
Whether you are an owner/occupier, an investor or developer, this is an opportunity not to be missed. Don't delay, contact the agency today for more information or to arrange an inspection.
