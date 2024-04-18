Carbs and coffee to fuel hospitality scene for Ballarat Marathon

TWO running essentials will share centre stage for the inaugural Ballarat Marathon running festival: the city's finest carbohydrates and coffee.
Hospitality venues - particularly those on course - have been signing up to a week-long pasta party while for cafes, there is the temptation to open early on Marathon Sunday to capture dawn-breaking crowds with a pre-race caffeine boost.
Cobb's Coffee owner Brendan Wrigley has prime spot on the festival's start and finish line, outside Ballarat Town Hall.
Unlike criterium racing for the AusCycling Road National Championships, which caters to evening crowds, Mr Wrigley said his cafe was better placed to open early with coffee for athletes and their families.
"I'm a massive fan and advocate for major events in and around our city - they can only be good for bringing people to town," Mr Wrigley said.
"The running community, like the cycling community, is complementary to coffee.
"Whatever the event partner is we want to try and lend our support to it because we'd like to keep seeing these big events happen again."
Ballarat Marathon has about 4000 entries - with a week ahead still to sign up - and comes a fortnight after the four-day global wrestling convention Starrcast.
The wrestling drew visitors from across Australia to a host of venues across Ballarat, including for wrestling parties at pub Aunty Jack's and wrestling-themed menus at places like The Mallow.
Both events also come at a time in which Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett said the city needed mass tourism events for a welcome boost in what is a tough time for many businesses in the region.
Ms Gillett said everyone, including tourists, had been cutting back on spending amid rising living costs and we needed opportunities to help activate Ballarat businesses.
Ballarat Marathon is a homegrown event, launched in July 2023, that had been developing before the now-quashed 2026 Commonwealth Games pegged a marathon for this city.
The marathon is measured and approved to international road running standards, allowing qualification times for major races, and has been attracting elite contenders across all five events: the marathon (42.2 kilometres), half-marathon (21.1km), 10km and Saturday afternoon's 5km and mile (1600 metres).
Racing on Sunday starts at 7.55am with the 10km wheelrace start, but registrations open at 6am and this is when participating cafes will open.
Organisers are finalising the pasta party but for participating restaurants, this is set to be as simple as highlighting a pasta dish on their menu.
Tourism Midwest Victoria chairman John Pandazopoulos said new major events tended to need bigger efforts and volunteer pushes to get up and running. He said Ballarat Marathon was getting off to a great start and offered plenty to build on as the event continued to grow.
"To get such a large number of runners for the first Ballarat Marathon is great," Mr Pandazopoulos said. "We know more people have gone into running during the pandemic...
"This is about starting well and keeping doing well in these events."
Ballarat Marathon is run April 27-28, 2024.
