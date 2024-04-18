The Courier
Carbs and coffee to fuel hospitality scene for Ballarat Marathon

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated April 19 2024 - 11:58am, first published 4:30am
Cobbs Coffee, on Lydiard Street, is set to be among the cafes opening extra early on Marathon Sunday to capture the early crowd for the inaugural Ballarat Marathon. Cobbs is near the start and finish line. Picture by Runners Prep
Cobbs Coffee, on Lydiard Street, is set to be among the cafes opening extra early on Marathon Sunday to capture the early crowd for the inaugural Ballarat Marathon. Cobbs is near the start and finish line. Picture by Runners Prep

TWO running essentials will share centre stage for the inaugural Ballarat Marathon running festival: the city's finest carbohydrates and coffee.

