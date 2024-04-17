'Autism doesn't have one look': Photo exhibition helps break the stigma

The Ballarat Autism Network is launching a photo exhibition to challenge common misconceptions about people living with autism.
The exhibition is titled, 'Walking Among Us: The Everyday Photos Of Autism', and will be held at TBH Studio in the Bridge Street Mall on April 20.
The idea was developed by the network's committee member, Laurel Petch, in an effort to stop the stigma about what an autistic person looks like.
"They walk among us and we don't even know that they're autistic," she said.
"They can run a business, they can take photos, they can do art, they can do a lot of things and they are in our community."
Petch encouraged people to get involved in the exhibition through the network's website and social media.
Exhibition photographer, Robyn Fowler, saw the post on Facebook and originally applied to be a participant.
"I work in the hospital and I guess I get a lot of 'you don't look particularly autistic' because I mask it really well," she said.
"I'm a huge advocate to bring awareness wherever I can that we are among us and we shouldn't be treated any differently to everybody else either."
Before she photographed each participant, Fowler spoke with them to ensure she could capture them in a setting that was natural for them.
"Wherever they wanted and where they felt comfortable, that actually plays a big part, I know me, I hate getting my photo taken," she said.
"So for them to be comfortable, actually helps that process."
Letitia Yates is one of the participants in the photo exhibition; she heard about the opportunity at TBH studio when she was creating her artwork.
"I thought it would be a good experience to try, as well as show that autism doesn't have one look," she said.
"I have had people think that I am not autistic because I do think in certain ways, and I might appear normal because I have a job."
Yates hopes that when people look at her photos in the exhibition they will realise that "autistic people can be creative".
"Because when I was younger I was told that autistic people can't be creative or imaginative," she said.
Yates' paintings can be seen on display at TBH studios, and she is also pictured with them in the photo exhibition.
Tanya Hale is another participant who features in the exhibition; she works at BRI Packaging Sebastopol and has just finished writing a memoir about her experience living with Asperger's.
Hale became an advocate for people living with Asperger's when she was first diagnosed with the syndrome in 2005.
Asperger's Syndrome is a form of Autism Spectrum Disorder.
"If the community can't understand Asperger's, then I'll make them understand Asperger's," she said.
In her daily life, Hale said she is often treated differently to others and people make assumptions about those who are on the spectrum.
"People sometimes talk to me like I am not as intelligent as I actually am," she said.
It is common for people to assume a "one size fits all" approach when they interact with a person who has autism, according to Hale.
"There's a saying that goes, if you've met one person on the autism spectrum, then you've just met one person on the autism spectrum," she said.
Laurel Petch hopes that people who visit the exhibition will walk away with a clear message.
"People with autism are amazing and wonderful," she said.
"They are in our society and you would not know if you didn't see the pictures, you would have no idea."
