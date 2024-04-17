Top Spend-Savvy Tips To Help You Prepare For Mother's Day 2024

Celebrate Mother's Day by showing love and care without needing to dip into your savings to do so. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Mother's Day is a chance each year for us to go out of our way to show gratitude to our mothers and all the sacrifices and love they show us.



Like any public holiday, the costs can rack up - especially with companies putting on 'Mother's Day' specials, whether in retail shops, restaurants or entertainment centres, making it harder to be able to show your appreciation for your mother without spending a fortune.

As more and more Australians look for ways to save on expenses, we've prepared a list of ways you can celebrate Mother's Day that show just as much love and care, but don't require dipping into your savings to do so.

Read on to find out our top spend-savvy tips to help prepare for Mother's Day this year.

Make clever online purchases

If you've overheard your mum mentioning something she'd love to get her hands on, but has never seriously considered buying for herself - a newly-released autobiography from a favourite actor, a different perfume, a coffee machine to replace the half-broken one that's powering on, why not take the initiative and buy it for her?

Of course, these kinds of gifts tend to be more expensive than most.



But making clever purchases through large online retailers will allow you to browse cheaper prices and deals.



Shop Myer for Qantas points when you purchase via Qantas shopping, and if you keep an eye out for sales before Mother's Day approaches, you'll be more likely to score a bargain.

Create paper flowers

Flowers are always lovely to receive, but they are mighty expensive.



A thoughtful, and crafty alternative to forking out a significant amount of money on a handful of stems, is to create your own bouquet out of paper.



Gather a selection of coloured paper that is not too thick or difficult to bend (origami paper is perfect if you can get your hands on it), and set about making your own bouquet.

You can either try your hand at crafty flower folding techniques to create paper sculptures that more intricately resemble the design of a rose or lily, or you can simply scrunch up some tissue paper for an equally artistic effect.



Your bouquet will last longer than real flowers, and your recipient will be touched to see how much effort you've put into crafting a personalised bouquet, in whatever form it takes.

Prepare breakfast in bed

Is your mum the kind who's first to wake and last to go to bed, pottering around the house taking care of the needs of others before herself?



On Mother's Day, of all days, it's a chance for mums to feel truly appreciated.



This doesn't have to mean splurging on expensive gifts and luxury experiences. Sometimes the simplest of gestures can mean the most.

Surprise your mum by waking up early to prepare a carefully tailored breakfast in bed, complete with all her favourite treats. And why stop at breakfast?



If you're lucky enough to spend the whole day with your mother, making lunch and cooking dinner is a testament to your gratitude, and it will save you money on dining out at restaurants that hike the prices up for the occasion.

Spa day at home

Instead of spending lots on expensive treatments, bring the spa to your bathroom.



Prepare the room with scented candles, essential oils and bubble bath, and prepare homemade face masks with avocado and cucumber for a proper DIY spa day.



Play calming music and give your mum the chance to truly relax.



Bring out the slippers, a comfy bathrobe and a box of chocolates, and make her feel as pampered as she deserves.

Take a trip down memory lane

In the lead-up to Mother's Day, secretively source old photo albums, compile old videos and get in touch with other siblings.



Then on the day, you can look over all the old souvenirs and memories together, and listen to your mum's favourite stories as you reminisce together.

If you're a parent or relative helping young children celebrate their mum on Mother's Day, this is the perfect time to create these memories to last a lifetime.



You could DIY some handprints with paint, have your children do drawings of their mother or their families, or prepare speeches on why they love their mum to read out to her on the day.

Look for local events in your area

There are always events happening on Mother's Day, and seeing what local activities are on is a great way to celebrate in the community, and support smaller businesses too.



Perhaps there's a small fete on, a farmer's market, or a celebration at a local pub.



Gathering with friends and neighbours on Mother's Day is a fab opportunity to bring people together and spend a day socialising in the community.

Mother's Day is a time to reconnect with our families and show our gratitude to those closest to us.



There are many ways to do this, and some of the most simple and heartfelt don't involve spending much at all.

