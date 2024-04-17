'Not enough to handle the load': Ballarat homeless youth numbers increasing

Ineligible to sign a lease and struggling to pay the rent, Ballarat's homeless crisis is hitting high school students, the city's support services say.
Berry Street's senior manager of education and early intervention services for the region, Andrew McCausland, said the problem was far bigger than what the service was managing.
Mr McCausland, who is also the deputy chairman of the Central Highlands homelessness group, said they were seeing homeless people getting younger and younger.
"At any one time, we're working with 20 or 30 young people," he said.
Housing and homelessness practitioner Jack Weibgen at Child and Family Services Ballarat (Cafs) said people aged 16 to 25 currently experiencing rough sleeping were recognised as homeless youth.
"For a lot of young people it is not a choice," Mr Weibgen said.
Mr McCausland said most of their clients were high school children, aged under 18.
"The issue for young people is they are not eligible to sign a lease," he said.
"It's a big problem, because there's not a lot of transitional housing [in Ballarat]," Mr McCausland said.
Uniting Ballarat general manager Adam Liversage said there were 61 households on their youth priority list.
Mr Weibgen said Cafs was funded to provided assistance to 127 young people per year across Ballarat, Hepburn and Maryborough.
According to City of Ballarat, five organisations provide housing support in the community - Berry Street, Karinya Support Services, Office of Housing, PACT Community Support and Uniting Care Ballarat.
"There isn't enough to handle the load," Mr McCausland. "(There are) far too few housing options for teenagers in Ballarat."
"The family violence is a real key driver of youth homelessness, especially in our region," Mr McCausland said.
Mr McCausland said young people who experienced family violence would move out from the home for feeling safe.
According to Crime Statistics Agency, Ballarat's rate of family incidents has been higher than the state rate in the past five years. In 2023, there were 2200 family incidents happened in Ballarat.
According to Uniting, increasing rent had exacerbated the trend of homelessness among young people, with 259 young people presenting to the homelessness intake service this financial year.
Mr McCausland said young people could be struggling to pay the rent.
"Rent has really skyrocketed in our region," Mr McCausland said. According to CoreLogic, the latest Ballarat median rent price had hit up to $425 per week.
Mr McCausland said some young people chose couch surfing after leaving home.
He said it was a legitimate way young people could survive without having a permanent place, but he believed housing was a human right.
"They are very vulnerable group," Mr McCausland said.
"We have to find ways to support teenagers who are going to struggle to find accommodation.''
Meanwhile, Mr Weibgen said Cafs found it difficult to help some youth, who didn't recognise they were homeless.
He said there was a significant change when a young person could secure a private rental after rough sleeping.
"They are willing to re-engage in work and education," he said.
Young people who need housing support can contact Cafs, Uniting Ballarat and Berry Street.
