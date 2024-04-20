Why aren't more people using buses to get around town?

READ MORE:
In response to criticisms of the Ballarat bus network as an alternative to car usage, I would like to make the following observations as a bus user.
The buses are very comfortable and clean, the drivers are pleasant and you can plan journeys according to the timetables.
Unfortunately buses do not run very frequently, routes are circuitous and evening travel is limited or non-existent.
This situation could be improved if more people actually caught buses.
This would also greatly assist those dependent on bus travel such as the elderly, the disabled and students.
I feel it would be a mistake to bring more and more cars into the CBD with increased density of building when there is a viable public transport option currently underutilised.
Anne Walter, Ballarat Central.
The City of Ballarat council recently approved two 'developments', claiming that carparks weren't necessary because of the proximity to public transport and that people should be using public transport, or walking and cycling.
In this context, why is the state government continuing to promise 1,000 free car parks in the Ballarat CBD?
Can the council accept?
Public transport and walking/cycling anyone?
Bernadette Cheesman, Wendouree
It's only been a few weeks since we announced our decision to enter The Forge Pizzeria into voluntary administration in an effort to keep the doors open well into the future and trade out of the difficult situation we found ourselves in following COVID and the current cost of living crisis.
During this time, it is fair to say, we have been overwhelmed by the response from the media, other businesses and our local community.
We wanted to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has called or emailed with words of encouragement. Most of all we want to say a sincere thank-you to those people who have come to dine in the restaurant or purchase take-away. We are very grateful.
Our city has been through a great deal recently and we know that there are many people who are currently facing hardship, including our colleagues in the hospitality industry, which makes the support we have received in the last few weeks even more wonderful.
We are committed to continuing to work collaboratively with the administrators, our stakeholders and the ATO to come out the other side of this process with a strong, successful business serving great food well into the future.
There is a long road ahead of us, but we are prepared for the journey.
On behalf of the entire Forge team we say thank-you and we look forward to serving you soon.
Tim Matthews, owner, The Forge Pizzeria
