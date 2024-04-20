What's on the minds of Courier readers this week

Dale Fletcher
I've been to White Night on other occasions in Ballarat and absolutely loved it.
Leigh Simpson
Wouldn't it be better to hold this event once the Bridge Mall precinct redevelopment has been completed?
J C
Please just build our Social housing! Enough of procrastination from politicians. The time it has taken since the failed commonwealth games debacle to get rooves over people's heads is a disgrace.
ross hartley
Not able to sign a lease is only one part as interest rates and inflation as well as record migration add to it all. Councils ever increasing residential rates and insurance increases also add to it that landlord's need to recover from tenants in rents. No one has a chance to catch up with all these issues so it is only going to get worse.
Anne Beggs-Sunter
A very pleasing decision at VCAT, standing up for the values of the Canadian Outline Development Plan, and indeed the principles of the excellent recent Biodiversity Plan.
Nick Martinich
Great to see the council starting to recognise the environment and the importance of it. Certainly we need housing but not at the expense of the environment. All too often developer's use the guise of we need public housing. Of course what they build is unaffordable for most or not near public transport. Build up and central, stop destroying valuable land.
clairecummings68
Fantastic news - I am learning Auslan at Ballarat east neighbourhood centre, I believe it's a great skill to have.
Lelita (Lee) Smith
This is the best news I have read in a long time. It should have been introduced many years ago when children started kindergarten. Congratulations to who ever decided it was time to do this.
Andrew Collins
Ballarat has a shameful history of violence and sexual abuse against women and children. It's great to see people stand up and say enough. I'm at a loss to know what we can do. Education and support are important, but how do we stop this? Nothing so far has worked. One death is too much.
Patrick Hockey
Great work. Let's follow through with mountains more support for our schools who are hopelessly beleaguered under the weight of the challenges of bringing these young people up. More teachers more counselors and more engagement with the broader community.
