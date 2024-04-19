Top-of-the-table Hawks await for both Miners teams

Another tough test looms for the Ballarat Miners this weekend, but the home comforts will give them plenty of confidence heading into clash with Ringwood.
The Miners sit with a 1-2 record after falling a fraction-of-a-second short against a powerful Mount Gambier unit in a thrilling encounter on the road last weekend.
Despite the defeat, that result against a team boasting Australian Opals member Zitina Aokuso and former Miners teammate Isabella Brancatisano, showed the club is well and truly on the right track under the guidance of Kennedy Kereama this season.
The Miners will be thrilled with how well the new-look team is coming together. The likes of Chloe Bibby, Alex Bunton and Ella Gordon are allowing star Abbey Wehrung to play a new role.
Wehurng has been important in the past two matches with 17 points against Mount Gambier. The focus is no longer on the MVP and she is starting to work into her best form.
This week's opponent Ringwood will provide another sterm test. It's been a massive first couple of weeks for the Hawks who have already played five games, winning all of those to sit a game clear on top of the ladder.
The Hawks average a 15.6-point winning margin so far this season, holding teams every team they have played to less than 85 points.
During the week, star import Digna Strautmane told NBL1.com.au that the current group has been improving game-by-game.
"We haven't been together for a long time, as a team. I think every game we're going to be better," she said.
Ringwood has had nine players score in double-digits or more - showing the versatility and trust head coach Jeremy O'Toole has in his squad.
"The group's ability to adjust and find different ways to win has been pleasing," he said.
"With five games in 11 days, we had to make games a grind and fight through the physical and mental fatigue that comes with that.
"We have a group that compliments each other well and if someone is in foul trouble or not playing their best, others have been able to step up and keep momentum going our way, allowing us to win games."
The men's team also sits on top of the table after five games with a 4-1 record. The Miners, have a 2-1 record from its three games after an impressive win over Mount Gambier last weekend.
Remarkably, the Hawks had to play three matches in the previous round, winning all three narrowly, defeating Casey by three points, Knox by four points and Melbourne Tigers by six points.
The Miners though should head into this match with full confidence of getting the job done. Import Tyler Rudolph has continued on his MVP-winning season of last year with an outstanding start to the season, while Majok Majok, who debuted for the club last round will only get better as he learns the ways of coach Luke Brennan.
Majok provided a passive presence in the paint last round, allowing the likes of Rudolph and Luke Rosendale to go to work in running away from the Pioneers. The confidence should be high that the home side will get the job done again this round.
Saturday's clashes at Selkirk Stadium get underway at 5.30pm for the women's game and 7.30pm for the men's game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.