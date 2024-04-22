'See a need, fill a need': a day in life of this foster care family

Taking on the role of a foster carer isn't easy but filling this dire need can be fulfilling, joyful, inspiring and heart warming - which is definitely the case for one family who spoke to The Courier about their journey as carers.
The chaos begins early morning at the Dart family household in Ballan - it's a 13-people home.
There are mum and dad, Kerryn and Scott, their five children, Kerryn's father and sometimes their eldest son's partner and a young grandchild.
But often they'll have at least one "borrowed child", as Scott jokingly says - a child who needs a safe space in foster care.
At 5.30am, Scott needs to leave for work, but also the older two children are up to leave for their trade apprenticeships.
There'll be some bottle feeds and nappy changes for the babies.
Kerryn is up by 7am to get one child up for school, while another one needs to be up at 7.30.
It's a flurry of getting people out the door; bathed, fed and ready.
The day before might not have wrapped up until midnight or even 1am; a regular occurrence.
Kerryn said it's a team effort with her own children, who have embraced the foster care role as much as their parents.
"They didn't bat an eyelid," Kerryn said when becoming formal foster carers.
Scott says it's an all-hands-on-deck situation in their household.
"No decision is made in our house without the children's input," Kerryn said.
"We've always been very open and honest with our kids through good and bad times."
Scott and Kerryn's five children have flourished having such an open home, even if there were some breakdowns.
After struggling with a teenager foster child, Scott and Kerryn made the decision to foster children from zero to five years.
Kerryn jokes she'd rather tackle 10 newborns and babies than two teenagers.
They have had a newborn arrive straight from the hospital, at the same time as two children around 12-months-old.
But thankfully, a bit of mess, chaos and noise seems to suit the Dart family.
Scott says he can't seem to stand the quiet when he's working from home alone and all the kids are out of the house - he'll have to turn on the television or music.
"When we're not busy, it's really weird," Scott said.
It's about "see a need, fill a need", Kerryn says.
Kerryn and Scott have always had giving natures. In fact, they met while volunteering for St Johns.
Kerryn said since she was a child, she had been maternal. She would mother her sisters and babysit after school.
"I always wanted to be a mum," she said.
"We did actually struggle ourselves for our second and third time; we had fertility treatment and then we had two surprises after that.
"We know how hard to even have a family can be."
Kerryn said she would have had more.
"Why have more when there are kids out there who need a home?" she said.
Scott said one of the joys was seeing how his children interacted with the foster children.
He said his older boys would come home from a long day of work, having been up at 5am and happily scoop up one of the children in care and dance around to the Moana soundtrack.
Their daughter, who wanted to be a lawyer, was now studying to go into community services.
A strong relationship also keeps the household going.
In tough times, Kerryn says they balance each other out and always let the other know when it all becomes a bit too much and they're physically and mentally exhausted.
"We rely on each other," they said.
They do have rules, children need to go to school, do their chores.
"All the things that are part of a normal family, otherwise the whole place is going to fall over."
Everyone that comes through the house we like to think has made an impact on ours, and we hope we have made an impact, a bit of an imprint of their hearts as well.- Foster carer Kerryn Dart
At the start of their journey, the Dart family faced challenges and have over the past three years as well.
Each time, they've sat down together and asked themselves if this was something they could continue to do as a family.
A big challenge - which is a highlight and a challenge - was falling in love with children in need of care.
Kerryn said a particularly difficult case was with their first placement, a four-month-old baby.
She said it seemed liked the child might not get reunited and was with the Dart family for 15 months.
"We celebrated the first birthday, the first Christmas, the first time crawling and walking but fortunately, it worked out," Kerryn said.
Having to say goodbye was the hardest challenge, she said.
Scott jokes about his own efforts as a carer, saying he never would have thought about it was it not for Kerryn.
Before they became formal carers, Scott and Kerryn's house would be the home away from home for their teenager's friends.
"It's an idea I never would have come up with on my own, I would have just been gone along with our lives but when we get a phone call from a kids school saying one of the kids suggested you might have a spare bed open for someone for a couple of nights - it just becomes really easy to simply say yes," Scott said.
Scott and Kerryn treat every child who comes to stay with them like one of their own.
"These kids get the same things our kids got growing up," Scott said.
There is a photo wall at their home with each child's picture on it - seven in total as of April 2024.
"Whether they are with us for 24 hours or two years, they go on the wall," Kerryn said.
"Everyone that comes through the house we like to think has made an impact on our, and we hope we have made an impact, a bit of an imprint of their hearts as well."
Kerryn said what frustrated her most was the assumption their parents are facing family violence or drug and alcohol use.
It takes a village and some people might not have that, she said.
"A parent might be struggling and just needs time and help from outside services, or a single parent who doesn't have family or close friends to help them out," Kerryn said.
"That person could be going through something like a cancer diagnosis and are unable to take care of their child and have no choice but to reach out to organisations and have someone step in to help look after their child."
Kerryn said someone's mental health can have an impact on caring for their child.
"Some people just can't physically take care of their own children," she said.
"They love their kids and would do anything for them but can't have their kids back in their care and love isn't enough.
"We've got to be able to provide a safe and thriving environment for every child."
Kerryn and Scott ensure the children have their family with them, even in small ways.
With each new addition, they get a Riff-Raff toy they can hold at night, inside containing a recording from their parents. Each night they get to say goodnight to their child, Kerryn says, and their child hears their voice.
