Friday Footy Update: rivalry, grand final rematch fuels seasons

The Ballarat and Central Highlands football and netball leagues seasons have only just started, but there are already plenty of talking points.
The CHFL's opening round saw the Buninyong and Newlyn senior match abandoned after a Buninyong player was knocked out.
Then the Beaufort and Daylesford senior game was delayed for 20 minutes after two Beaufort clashed heads and paramedics were called.
There's been reports and suspensions, long-term injuries, senior debuts, a wealth of recruits lining up with new clubs and a few upsets.
A rematch of last year's grand final between Darley and North Ballarat is the highlight of round two in the Ballarat Football League on Saturday, April 20.
It's under lights at Mars Stadium.
This is the Roosters' first match after a first round bye and they will be keen to show they will once again be to the fore of the premiership race.
In the CHFL, there's a clash between arch-rivals Hepburn and Daylesford and Hepburn, as well as Rokewood-Corindhap and Carngham-Linton which go way back in the Western Plains and Lexton Plains leagues.
All-in-all, there's going to be plenty of talking points to come again over the next week.
THE BFNL junioor and BFLW seasons also get under way this weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.