Case of the fading street signs bearing the names of our Anzacs

STREET SIGNS bearing the names of Ballarat diggers are disappearing into near-illegible structures.
City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall confirmed the City had identified some street signs in the suburb of Lucas were listed for replacement.
But this might take some time after Anzac Day.
"These street signs are unique in that they include the Anzac symbol and are numbered aligning to trees along the Avenue of Honour, which represent the same family name," Ms Wetherall said.
"We will be working with our supplier of these signs over the next six months to ensure that these signs are updated appropriately."
The Courier has found the main area with the faint street signs was near Lucas Primary School, about Warburton Drive.
Lucas is one of the city's fastest growing suburbs in the west and officially became a suburb in 2011, named after the Lucas Girls who planted the Avenue of Honour and were key drivers in developing the Arch of Victory.
Ballarat's Arch of Victory is Australia's largest memorial arch and the Avenue of Honour is also the longest commemorative avenue in Australia, with the names of 3801 WWI service personnel over a 22-kilometre stretch.
It is unconfirmed how much it will cost the City to replace the signs, nor the reason why the street signs in this area are faded.
