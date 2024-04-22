'A desperate need': community services struggling to find foster carers

Community services are seeing children as young as nine placed in residential homes and beg people to see if they can offer these children a home.
Children and Family Services out of home care manager Tari Mapfumo said the first step to becoming a carer was to reach out.
She said offering a child a home was invaluable for a child in a hard situation.
Ballan-based foster carers, Kerry and Scott Dart, have been carers for almost four years.
Kerryn said the process was rigorous but said it should be that way.
"At the hardest time in your life and having your children taken away from you, would you want them to go to anybody?" she said.
"It's not easy."
Ms Mapfumo said they were seeing younger children in residential care rather than foster care because of the shortage.
"We're looking at nine to 10 year-olds in residential care now," she said.
"That's placements where we haven't been able to find a foster care placement and there is a home where youth workers go in and out, we have two or three young people in the home and we're starting to see much younger children in those home because there's no carers.
"If we have an availability of carers, it means there's one more child able to have a nurturing home."
Kerryn and Scott had long interview sessions where they needed to delve into their own childhood and their children were also interviewed.
Scott said for their family it was being able to fill that need and then taking the journey with Cafs.
He said people need to think about what it might involve and could get a clear understanding of what they were getting themselves into by talking to organisations like Cafs.
Kerryn said she often hears people say they couldn't do something like foster care.
"They say it would break their hearts," she said.
"But if everyone stood back, these children would have nowhere to go.
"We're the adults; we have learnt how to regulate our emotions and feelings and if you can do that, you are a good candidate."
Ms Mapfumo said the impact of cost-of-living and post-COVID have led to a decline in carers.
"We are in a desperate need for carers," she said.
"If you think if you are able to foster care, give us a call, we can have a conversation - the first step is the hardest."
In their training Kerryn and Scott saw single people, young couples, all sorts becoming foster carers and Ms Mapfumo said people can help in all ways.
"You might not be able to do long term but emergency respite, or mentor a young teen," she said.
The recruitment process helps identify what might suit a person's lifestyle when it comes to becoming a foster carer.
But people need to take the first step in order to help get children into foster homes.
Ms Mapfumo said the best carers were the ones who had a willing heart and open mind.
"They are willing to open their home and having the capacity and willing to learn because parenting is a very hard gig for anyone," she said.
"They're willing to walk the journey with the child and have an understanding there are big emotions, especially with trauma - not to take away the chaos but be able to sit with them in that chaos."
Ms Mapfumo said people want more information before beginning the process of assessment which Cafs was trying to do when a person enquires, including a one-on-one meeting.
Scott and Kerryn said they have plenty of support from Cafs.
"There is always someone on the end of the phone," Kerryn said.
"There is lot's of things put in place, if you have kids who come into your care and may need extra resources, Cafs are all over it. They've got people in their departments who specialise in NDIS and early childhood intervention."
Kerryn also said they have people on staff to listen to foster carers who need to vent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.