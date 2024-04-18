'Significant and long-lasting': How family violence impacts our community

The recent violent events observed in Ballarat and Bondi are a timely reminder about violence against women and the related matter of family violence.
This opinion piece focuses on violence against women by men, specifically family violence. That does not mean that violence does not happen in other settings, such as against men by women or in same-sex couples. It does.
However, on a global scale, family violence is overwhelmingly gender biased.
World Health Organization estimates that more than one in four women aged 15-49 have been victims of family violence. Similar statistics are reported in specific countries, including Australia, where around 25% of women in Australia have experienced intimate partner violence. Of course, intimate partner violence is only one component of family violence.
The broader aspect of family violence includes parental abuse against their children.
The death rate from intimate partner violence is deeply horrific. On average, one woman is killed by her intimate partner (present or past partner) each week in Australia. While it is easy to advise 'if he beats you, leave him', the period immediately after separation is considered to be the riskiest for victims of family violence and their children.
Family violence has a significant and long-lasting impact on the mental health of victims and children (even if the children were not the target of the abuse or did not witness it). Women who have been abused by their partners are three times more likely than non-victims to suffer from mental health such as anxiety and depression, suicide, self-harm, psychosis, personality disorders, eating disorders, or schizophrenia.
Children across all demographics are impacted by family violence, resulting in a broad range of health and behavioural problems.
Family violence harms the developing brains of children, affecting the neurobiological stress systems.
If the victim of family violence separates from the abuser, children of the couple tend to be court-ordered to spend time with the perpetrator-parent, which may be more traumatic for the children, and the psychological damage can often resurface later in adult life with flashbacks.
Violence at the hands of any person is horrific.
Looking specifically at family violence, the high rate of it on a global scale is deeply disturbing. The prospect of such violence makes a person fearful in their own home, which should be the ultimate place of sanctuary.
Whilst many people don't talk about family violence, it is important as a society that we are aware of how common it is. Aside from the murders and serious physical assaults, family violence involves many bad things: homelessness, poverty, emotional scarring, suicide, and deliberate self-harm.
We do no good if we pretend family violence isn't happening or only happens to certain people. We become a part of the problem if we victim-blame.
A heightened collective consciousness of the problem and a refusal to judge make it a bit easier for victims - whether children or adults - to come forward and seek help.
Professor Elisa Zentveld is a Professor of Social Justice at Federation University Australia.
