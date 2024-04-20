Meet the team: Adam Trafford

This week, we take you behind the scenes with another member of The Courier news crew.
Our photographers, Lachlan Bence, Kate Healy and Adam Trafford, have a combined 70 years of experience between them, each with unique passions and who bring something different to their craft.
Not only do they capture the best in regional photojournalism, but their visual eye now lends to video as our newsrooms shift to different ways to tell the story across platforms.
This week, we go behind the scenes with Adam Trafford, who has been a news photographer for 14 years.
When did you start working at The Courier:
I began as a cadet at The Courier back in 2010 after completing a course at Photography Studies College. I initially did a five-year stint, finishing up in 2015 work in Melbourne as a photographer for AFL Media. After spending four years there, I returned in 2019 and have been here since.
My earliest memories on the job in Ballarat:
My first morning on the job was spent shadowing The Courier photographer Lachlan Bence and former journalist Marcus Power to Clunes and Skipton for the recovery efforts of the previous day's floods.
I remember my first solo job that day was to head to Lake Wendouree to take a photo of a person windsurfing. The lake had been slowly filling again after being dry for four years and this was some of the first activity anyone had seen out on the water.
Aside from that I recall a lot of over-use of my wide angle lens, headshots for vox pops, learning a lot in a short amount of time from the other photographers in our little room up the back of the office, and driving back from Haddon assuming I'd lost my job after driving a work car into a ditch.
My most memorable photos:
There is probably a distinct difference in how much I've enjoyed certain jobs versus how memorable the pictures themselves have turned out to be. But the earliest example I can think of would be a photo taken on the way out to the Chepstowe fires in January 2013. The sky was lit up a beautiful orange and we stopped at a road closure to take a wide shot before continuing on. The photo was used as the front page of The Age the next day, which at the time being my first Age front page was something I was really proud of.
More recently a photo I took of the Springbank Central Highlands Football League side coming out of thick fog at a home game last year that, as I enjoy my football photography so much, has become one of my favourites.
How has the job changed?
Immensely, but the nature of it still remains very similar. There is a lot of content we no longer cover, less trips to Melbourne, going up in planes for fires and the like. But the core of the job and the part that I love is essentially coming in, getting a job sheet, then getting to drive around town for the day shooting all kinds of different things.
What's the best part of the job:
I think the best part in general is that core of the day that I referred to earlier. I often say to people it's the perfect job as far as the day-to-day. You're not stuck in the office all day staring at a screen. Instead you're out in the fresh air meeting people, but you're also never far from heading back to the office or the car should the weather turn.
I still love Ballarat after being here for most of my life. And it's a privilege to be able to drive around the town listening to music and meeting some lovely people along the way while doing something I enjoy.
But the most enjoyable part for me personally is shooting sport. I've always found it to be a really special feeling, sitting on the sidelines and trying your best to come away with a great photo in the time that you have at that match. It's a big part of my life and even after 14 years I can still say that the weekends often don't feel like work for me.
What's the most challenging thing you've experienced in your career?
It's always hard going to accidents and tragic events. I think a lot of people would watch the news and view these kinds of stories without thinking about the fact that there are often a group of media sitting nearby pointing cameras at whatever is going on.
It's normal and obviously an essential part of getting the stories out into the public. But it can be a strange thing to hear that someone has just been killed or severely hurt and to jump in the car and head out to take a picture of that. Particularly when family and close friends are often present at the scene.
In general terms I also find it hard to produce good work when you're not feeling your best, mentally or physically. It's like every job in that sense, but I think with something as creative as photography if you're just phoning it in so to speak, then you can really see the result of that in the photos.
What's a piece of advice you were always told?
Backgrounds make photos, fill the frame, get it right in camera, and as far as sport goes, a knowledge of whatever sport and teams you happen to be shooting can go a long way.
Where do you get your ideas from?
In the beginning I would draw inspiration from a lot of news and sport photographers around Victoria. Guys from The Age, AFL Photos, the Herald Sun etc.
That probably got me going as far as being able to learn some things while refining my own style and since then it's been a matter of implementing that.
For sporting events I'll always research the teams beforehand. I love to shoot sport looking for little stories within the game, players that are returning from injury, playing against their siblings and that kind of thing to make it a little more interesting.
What's something about Ballarat that people may not know?
It's a much nicer place to live than Melbourne.
I think people are coming around to Ballarat a bit these last few years. It doesn't get criticised as much by people from the city now. And each to their own, but you couldn't convince me to move there for a million bucks a year.
People talk about the cold here, but it is certainly tolerable, the lake is beautiful, and the people are generally very kind.
I could definitely do without these swans though.
