Meet the team: Adam Trafford

There is probably a distinct difference in how much I've enjoyed certain jobs versus how memorable the pictures themselves have turned out to be. But the earliest example I can think of would be a photo taken on the way out to the Chepstowe fires in January 2013. The sky was lit up a beautiful orange and we stopped at a road closure to take a wide shot before continuing on. The photo was used as the front page of The Age the next day, which at the time being my first Age front page was something I was really proud of.