Why China's new Consul-General made Ballarat top of his touring agenda

PLANTING two golden larch trees in Ballarat East aims to grow change for what has long been a near-hidden acknowledgement of the city's rich Chinese heritage.
China's new Consul-General in Melbourne Xinwen Fang, made his first official trip outside the state capital to Ballarat on April 20, 2024, to strengthen his nation's "deep connection" to this city.
Mr Fang said the event coincided with a tree planting day in China and while this was a special visit, he hoped to return and get to learn more about the history of Chinese people in Ballarat dating back to the goldfields.
"I am deeply impressed by the hardworking Chinese forefathers and sisters who had to do everything out of their two hands," Mr Fang said.
"Chinese people were living well in harmony and with the locals...My duty here is to further promote China and help locals live in better harmony and foster better and stronger connections."
Ballarat had a flourish Chinese community in the gold rush era, predominantly centred on Golden Point and surrounding areas in Ballarat East. The White Australia policy enacted in 1901 all-but erased Ballarat's Chinese population.
Unlike nearby Bendigo and Ararat, Chinese history in Ballarat had largely faded into the streetscape. The most prominent tilt to history was in the Golden Point Football Club nickname, the Rice Eaters, that held until the past decade when East Point finally amalgamated its junior ranks but the women's program carries the nickname the Dragons.
The oldest Chinese dragon in the state is in Ballarat, housed by Sovereign Hill, in a fragile state. It is one of the oldest surviving imperial dragons in the world as traditionally when dragons reach the end of their life they are burned.
While the Chinese have been celebrated in Sovereign Hill - the outdoor museum being a drawcard for Chinese tourism - Ballarat's recognition of its Chinese heritage has gradually been growing.
As part of this, the Xin Jin Shan Chinese Library (translated as New Gold Mountain), shifted into Sturt Street in mid-2022 to develop the largest Chinese library in the southern hemisphere.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said part of the Consul-General's visit was about not being afraid of the darker aspects in treatment of the city's Chinese population.
An estimated 16,000 Chinese people arrived in Robe, South Australia, during the goldrush - most in 1857 - to avoid a Victorian tax on arrivals to the country via sea. They made the 400-kilometre trek to Ballarat carrying all their belongings.
Despite this, Chinese people worked hard to become part and give back to the community. Most notably this was in a big fundraising banquety and decorating a Chinese arch on Main Road for the 1901 arrival of the British Duke and Duchess of York, who later became the King George V and Queen Mary.
Main Road was also the site of a huge street parade for the first Chinese Australian Rules football game on August 26, 1892, with people lining the streets to let off firecrackers to ward off evil spirits and school children practising their cheers in Cantonese. Footballers paraded from the hotel to Eastern Oval for the match.
"We have such a long relationship with China that dates all the way back to the goldfields - that's about 170 years' history and continued involvement in Ballarat," Cr Hudson said.
"The Chinese came not only as miners to Ballarat but they were doctors, grocers, performers and had small farming plots," Cr Hudson said.
"They have remained and are embedded in our community.
"...I think this is something to be proud about and the challenge is to groups who are interested to keep bringing this to the forefront of the community.
"Our Chinese dragon is even older than Bendigo's and it is not as intact, but we're custodians of that now. How precious and fragile it is."
Mr Fang and Cr Hudson said the stronger connections promoted by the visit also helped to open up greater business and trade with China and Victoria, including Ballarat.
Golden larch trees are native to eastern China. They have been planted, in partnership with Ballarat Group Training, in the historic Ballarat East Town Hall Gardens, off Barkley Street.
