The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Community/History
Our History

Why China's new Consul-General made Ballarat top of his touring agenda

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated April 20 2024 - 9:39pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson and Chinese Consul-General Xinwen Fang together help plan rare Chinese native golden larch trees to help grow recognition and appreciation for the city's Chinese heritage. The trees were planted in Ballarat east Town Hall Gardens on April 20, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson and Chinese Consul-General Xinwen Fang together help plan rare Chinese native golden larch trees to help grow recognition and appreciation for the city's Chinese heritage. The trees were planted in Ballarat east Town Hall Gardens on April 20, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence

PLANTING two golden larch trees in Ballarat East aims to grow change for what has long been a near-hidden acknowledgement of the city's rich Chinese heritage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.