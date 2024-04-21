The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

Miners break down top teams in impressive home wins

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
April 21 2024 - 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbey Wehrung returned to her best form with 24 points, including six from seven from three-point range. Picture by Adam Trafford
Abbey Wehrung returned to her best form with 24 points, including six from seven from three-point range. Picture by Adam Trafford

THE Ballarat Miners have sounded a warning to the rest of the NBL1 South competition, with both the men and women's teams taking down top side's Ringwood Hawks in Saturday night's matches at Selkirk Stadium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.