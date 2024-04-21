CHFL R2 review: Bulldogs answer first big challenge, Saints back in town | details

Bungaree, Daylesford and Learmonth sit at the top of the CHFL ladder with two wins apiece after two rounds.
Bungaree defeated a gritty Ballan by 51 points at Ballan on Saturday, Daylesford held off arch-rival Hepburn by 15 points at Hepburn and Learmonth had a conclusive 47-point win over Creswick at Creswick.
Newlyn and Buninyong are also unbeaten after having their first wins on the back of sharing the premiership points in an abandoned match in round one, while Skipton tasted success in its first outing after an opening round bye.
LADDER: BUNGAREE 8, 315; DAYLESFORD 8, 198.25; LEARMONTH 8 148.85; NEWLYN 6, 289; BUNINYONG 6, 181.03; GORDON 4, 153.13; SKIPTON 4, 123.68; CARNGHAM-LINTON 4, 107.51; Clunes 4 103.36; Dunnstown 4, 98.27; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 96.49; Ballan 4, 62.7; Springbank 0, 73.81; Creswick 0, 63.57; Hepburn 0, 51.67; Waubra 0, 39.91; Beaufort 0, 38.68
Daylesford is quickly becoming the talk of the town in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Bulldogs caught the attention of the competition by upsetting Hepburn by 15 points at Hepburn on Saturday.
It means Daylesford is unbeaten after two rounds and Hepburn is in unfamiliar territory with two defeats after reaching preliminary finals in the past two seasons.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said the win, the biggest in magnitude for the club since the COVID-19 interruption, was enormous for the belief of the playing group.
"It was a real arm wrestle and we were able to answer every challenge thrown at us."
He said at this early stage of the season in a football sense it was all about getting four premiership points, but at the same time there was something special about getting a win over Hepburn.
"Of course it meant a lot more to those who have been around the club for a long time and seen some tough times.
"Supporters came out of the woodwork.
"I haven't seen so many people in the rooms after a game in my time.
"From a players' perspective, many of us didn't realise how much it meant until after the win," Jarrad said.
He said the main focus now for new-look Bulldogs, which featured nine first-year recruits, was to ensure they capitalised on the win.
Jarrad said the hotly contested match went down to the team which was able to take the opportunities.
Hepburn's scoreline of 6.19 indicated they did not do that after setting up a comfortable three-goal lead in the first half and still being within a kick of Daylesford early in the last quarter.
"We were lucky to break it open late (with the last two goals). We spoke about that if we could hang in long enough it would go our way, and it did.
"It showed some real maturity and that our structures will stand up against a team of the quality of Hepburn," he said.
Hepburn joint coach Shane Fisher said while far from ideal a second loss was not the end of the world for the Burras.
"We didn't take our chances. Bad kicking is bad footy so we have to live with that."
He also highlighted some bad decisions late in the game had proved costly.
"We went away from our structure and the way we want to use the ball."
Fisher said although beaten, the performance was an improvement on their big loss to Bungaree in round one.
"We made some inroads, but to Daylesford's credit they've added some quality players and they are going to go up the ranks very quickly.
"We just have to get back to work and try to turn the tables at Buninyong. The tables will turn, it's just a matter of when," he said.
Daylesford 10.10 (70)
Hepburn 6.19 (55)
GOALS - Daylesford: not supplied; Hepburn;: M.Banner 2, J.Malone 1, N.Johns 1, A.McKay 1, B.Pedretti 1
BEST - Daylesford: not supplied; Hepburn;: W.Ward, J.Grant, Z.kupsch, H.Rodgers, B.Pedretti, J.Wallesz
Carngham-Linton has awoken from its early season slumber to provide a reminder that it is again a frontrunner for finals.
The Saints produced a taste of the brand of play that catapulted them into the top eight last year to defeat Rokewood-Corindhap by 30 points at Rokewood on Saturday.
Carngham-Linton closed down the Grasshoppers at stoppages with close checking and fierce tackling, and then found space to open up the home team.
This forced Rokewood-Corindhap to do most of the chasing - at ground level and on the scoreboard.
The Saints opened up a 23-point lead in the first term and while Rokewood-Corindhap consistently closed the gap, Carngham-Linton replied each time.
The last quarter provided the best example, with the Nick and Justin O'Brien-led Saints responding with three goals in as many minutes after having their lead cut to 12 points.
It was just the response coach Clayton Scoble was looking for after dropping their opening round encounter to Learmonth.
He said one-on-one pressure had been the focal point of their preparation.
"We felt we were second to the ball last week, our tackle count was not healthy and we gave Learmonth too much space.
"We were too complacent. We just expected it to happen as it did last year.
"I put the acid on (the players) during the week after being beaten at our own game. They took in on board
"Our tackles were through the roof today.
"Getting our hands on the footy first made all the difference," Scoble said.
At the other end of the scale, Rokewood-Corindhap was unable to replicate what had given it the edge over Springbank the previous week.
Grasshoppers coach Shaune Moloney struggled to find any positives.
"They were hungrier than us. That's a difficult thing for a coach to say, but that's the truth.
"They had more desire. They pressured us. We had to rush everything.
"They had more leg speed than us. We thought we could get them on the inside, but once they got it out they were away," he said.
Experienced small forward Josh Pound was dangerous all day with four majors for Carngham-Linton, while James McMickan was a shining light in the ruck and Justin O'Brien a tower of strength as a key defender.
Matt Aikman battled hard in the midfield for the Grasshoppers and Matt Brehaut kicked another four majors in a forward line which struggled.
Carngham-Linton 5.3 7.7 9.9 13.13 (91)
Rokewood-Corindhap 3.1 4.2 7.3 9.7 (61)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: J.Pound 6, M.Knight 2, D.O'Brien 2, T.Scoble 1, W.Bruty 1, M.Picken 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Brehaut 4, R.Aikman 1, M.Lockyer 1, M.Aikman 1, W.Hamer 1, L.Philp 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: T.Raven, J.Pound, N.O'Brien, A.McPherson, K.Raven, J.McMickan; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Aikman, M.Brehaut, Z.Jenkins, M.Riding, M.Rivett, L.Philp
Learmonth has set up a top-of-the-table clash with Bungaree.
The undefeated Lakies had plenty of room to move in a 47-point defeat of Creswick at Learmonth.
For Learmonth coach Jake Dunne though, it was little more than getting another valuable four premiership points
"We struggled offensively. We have some way to go yet."
Learmonth put the game out of the reach of the Wickers with a five-goal third term.
Dunne, who did not play after lining up in the first round, said as well as doing damage on the scoreboard, they had defended well.
Outside that, the Lakies' advantage was marginal on a quarter-by-quarter basis.
"We continue to learn."
While not happy to lose, Creswick coach Paul Borchers was not too discouraged.
"We fought back after they jumped us early in the first and I thought we had control in the second.
Borchers said Creswick had been hurt when Aaron Sedgwick - its best player in the first half - had been shown a yellow card and sent off for 15 minutes in the third quarter.
He said their younger players dropped their heads and Learmonth pounced, taking a full toll with the help of an extra man running off half-back.
Borchers said it had been a lesson learnt.
He said the Wickers needed to regroup and get things right in pursuit of a first win against Rokewood-Corindhap next round.
"We need to get on the board."
For Learmonth, the clash with Bungaree, which is also undefeated after wins over Hepburn and Ballan, is its biggest since its 2022 finals campaign.
Learmonth 3.5 5.7 10.9 12.11 (83)
Creswick 3.1 4.4 4.5 5.6 (36)
GOALS - Learmonth: D.Folkes 3, J.Findlay 3, M.McKenna 1, E.Prenc 1, A.Hare 1, M.Rowe 1, J.Crilly 1, P.Collins 1; Creswick: L.Scheele 1, P.Taranto 1, J.Anagnostou 1, N.Cochrane 1, M.Howden 1
BEST - Learmonth: M.Judd, M.Harbour, A.Hare, T.Mitchell, P.Collins, D.Folkes; Creswick: A.Sedgwick, B.Dolan, B.Sternberg, M.Hottes, J.Mcintyre, B.Plover
Dunnstown's 31-point win over Springbank at Dunnstown was one of the most significant of the round
With each last year's finalists suffering first round defeats, there was pressure on both to get on the board.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said a strong start to lead by 26 points at the first change and then 32 at half-time had been crucial.
It provided a buffer even when Springbank did hit back with seven goals in the third quarter.
Wilkins said the Tigers's A graders such as Todd Finco and Brant Haintz had stepped up and he was pleased with the way his players had responded to ease away late.
He said it certainly felt a closer contest than the scoreboard indicated, but being able to control the tempo at the most important times had been telling.
Dunnstown 5.4 8.6 12.8 16.10 (106)
Springbank 1.2 3.4 10.5 11.9 (75)
GOALS - Dunnstown B.Whittaker 4, A.Murphy 3, L.Taylor 2, T.Wardell 2, K.Dickson 2, R.Walsh 1, B.Collins 1, M.Henderson 1; Springbank: Z.Bozanich 2, B.Haintz 2, T.Finco 2, J.Maher 2, J.Thompson 1, C.Quinlan 1, C.Ronan 1
BEST - Dunnstown: B.Whittaker, M.Tuddenham, J.Crone, A.Murphy, K.Dickson, R.Walsh; Springbank: J.Maher, B.Haintz, T.Finco, A.Geyle, F.Toose, J.Simpson
Buninyong eased through its first full game of the season - downing Beaufort by 46 points at Beaufort.
The Bombers took a decisive lead with a five-goal first term and did not look back.
Joel Ottavi showed what an asset he is going to be in attack with six goals, while teenager Archie Eichler impressed on debut and Jacob Coxall also caught the eye.
On the down side though, Lachie Stewart spent time in hospital after getting a lower back knock.
Beaufort coach Daniel Jones said the Crows had worked hard after being jumped, not being too far off the mark in the last three quarters.
"I was pleased with the response. In the past this margin would have blown right out, but we have to start better."
Beaufort teenage recruit Nathan Tuddenham suffered a suspected posterior cruciate ligament (knee) injury, the extent of which will not be known until at least later this week.
Buninyong 5.2 7.5 9.6 12.9 (81)
Beaufort 0.2 1.3 4.4 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Buninyong: J.Ottavi 6, A.Domic 2, J.Coxall 1, J.Marshall 1, B.Marchant 1; Beaufort: D.Jones 2, F.Kellett 1, N.Tuddenham 1, R.Tuddenham 1
BEST - Buninyong: J.Coxall, J.Ottavi, J.Robertson, A.Eichler, J.Rodgers, A.Domic; Beaufort: R.Tuddenham, C.Mahony, A.Gaylard, L.Cox, T.Haase, J.McDermott
Matt Cullinan delivered what Skipton is looking for in a power forward in an 18-point victory over Clunes at Clunes.
The Emus believe they need more firepower in attack to take next step and become a top four team and Cullinan's five goals was just what the doctor ordered for coach Chris Banwell.
Clunes hit the ground running with five goals straight in the first term.
However, it also lost ruckman and linchpin Matrthew Kasparian with a strained glute in the opening quarter and this would hurt the Magpies in a big way as the match progressed.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said it unfortunately threw them out of balance and were unable to cover the loss.
Despite this, Clunes remained in contention until the last term - assisted by the Emus' 1.7 in the third quarter - when Skipton finally edged away.
Davidson said he was pleased with the progress the Magpies were making.
"We have a better squad. Our bottom six is better than what we had last season."
Skipton 3.2 9.5 10.12 13.16 (94)
Clunes 5.0 7.3 10.6 11.10 (76)
GOALS - Skipton: M.Cullinan 5, R.Monument 3, L.Stranks 1, A.Pitson 1, A.Nestor 1, J.Webster 1, S.Romeril 1; Cluness: J.Robertson 3, M.Miller 2, A.Bowd 2, N.Clarke 1, R.Thompson 1, B.Evans 1, M.Murray 1
BEST - Skipton: M.Cullinan, A.Nestor, D.Phillips, M.Walsh, A.Pitson, J.Wilson; Clunes: J.Robertson, R.Thompson, B.Evans, M.Murray, J.Radlof, M.Ryan
Bungaree never looked like losing to Ballan, but was kept honest at Ballan.
Demons coach Ryan Waight said the Blues maintained numbers at the ball to ensure a hard-fought contested game.
Ballan had its best patch with three relatively quick goals in the second term, but after half-time the match was largely played on Bungaree's terms as the margin opened up to 51 points..
The Demons' win was soured though by what shapes as a long-term injury to Ambrose Gillett, who suffered a ruptured spleen and bruised kidney when on the end of a knock to the ribs.
Waight said the full extent of the injury was not yet known.
Bungaree 4.2 6.5 8.10 10.13 (73)
Ballan 0.0 3.0 3.1 3.4 (22)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Murphy 2, J.Richardson 1, J.Mahar 1, B.Dodd 1, T.Elliott 1, J.Butler 1, C.Edwards 1, D.Murphy 1, M.Comben 1; Ballan: J.Lingard 2, T.Laurie 1
BEST - Bungaree: M.Comben, B.Dodd, M.Lawless, J.Richardson, T.Wakefield, D.Martin; Ballan: A.Mullane, J.Lingard, L.Conlan, D.Nielsen, T.Powell, A.Tanner
Newlyn unleashed new firepower in attack as it ran over Waubra by 111 points at Newlyn.
Recruits Mitch Phelps, Kieran Collins and Mitch McGrath combined to kick 15 goals for the Cats.
Cats coach Jarrett Giampaolo said there had been a good connection between the forwards, with the likes Liam Hoy in the midfield also contributing plenty.
Ted Labbett is doubt for Newlyn's next assignment against Skipton after missing the second half with abruised hip.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said despite the scoreline he was encouraged by the commitment of his players against a much more experienced team.
He said the Cats' level of organisation had been impressive.
"We just have to keep at it as we strive to be better."
Waubra lost Jack Conroy with suspected concussion.
Newlyn 6.5 9.10 16.13 21.19 (145)
Waubra 1.0 2.1 4.2 5.4 (34)
GOALS - Newlyn: M.Phelps 6, K.Collins 5, M.McGrath 4, D.Fishwick 3, S.Willmott 2, K.Prendergast 1; Waubra: T.Ford 2, J.Conroy 1, D.Jenkins 1, A.Marro 1
BEST - Newlyn: M.Phelps, L.Hoy, C.Giampaolo, S.Willmott, T.Nash, K.Collins; Waubra: T.Ford, H.Roscoe, H.Bond, B.Colligan, R.Gavin, J.Knights
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.