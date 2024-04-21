CHNL wrap | Buninyong edges out Crows after full-time sounded

Buninyong has secured a breathtaking one-goal win over Beaufort in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade competition.
Caitlin Filmer threw the winner after full-time - the result of a Beaufort player being penalised on full-time.
It gave the Bombers the points 42-41 and capped off a big last quarter by Filmer.
Beaufort looked like it might have the last say, being in possession with scores level and time running short.
Buninyong Matt Blomeley said fortunately the Bombers came up with an intercept to set up a dramatic last play of the game.
He said it was a tight contest throughout and there was relief to get their first win of the season.
"We managed to grind it out."
Learmonth, Newlyn, Ballan, Springbank, Gordon and Skipton head the ladder with eight premiership points after two rounds.
Learmonth, Newlyn, Ballan and Springbank each have two wins, while the Eagles and Emus have one plus points from a bye.
Daylesford also has two wins, but lost the premierships from the opening round as a penalty for not having a representative at the CHNL annual meeting.
Daylesford accounted for Hepburn 53-41 at Hepburn in a result which might ultimately help shape those which get a double chance in the finals with a top four finish.
Rokewood-Corindhap and Ballan were other winners.
