BFNL VOTES | Who are the perfect trio after Round 2?

THREE players have backed up their perfect start to the Ballarat Football Netball League season with best on ground performances as the class is already rising to the top in The Courier's Player of the Year Award for season 2024.
Darley's Brett Bewley, Sunbury's Josh Guthrie and Melton's Jack Walker have each polled a perfect 10 votes from the opening two matches of the season.
Bewley's Darley teammate Billy Myers is giving the Devils a one-two punch with his second successive four vote performance, just behind the champion midfielder.
Despite his team's big defeat, Sebastopol's Lachlan Cassidy managed to snare one vote after his best-on-ground performance while Ballarat's Paddy Simpson was again prolific earning another two votes to go with his four votes in round one.
Sunbury's Jake Sutton is only other player to have polled in both matches so far and has four votes after three votes to go with his one in round one.
LAKE WENDOUREE v BACCHUS MARSH
5 - Luke Goetz (Bacchus Marsh)
4 - Tyson Shea (Bacchus Marsh)
3 - Jack Parente (Bacchus Marsh)
2 - Joel O'Connell (Lake Wendouree)
1 - Bayley Thomspm (Lake Wendouree)
NORTH BALLARAT v DARLEY
5 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
4 - Billy Myers (Darley)
3 - Brock Leonard (North Ballarat)
2 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
1 - Joshua Sparkman (North Ballarat)
SEBASTOPOL v MELTON
5 - Jack Walker (Melton)
4 - Ryan Carter (Melton)
3 - Jaycob Hickey (Melton)
2 - Ryan Davis (Melton)
1 - Lachlan Cassidy (Sebastopol)
SUNBURY v MELTON SOUTH
5 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
4 - Nathan Doyle (Sunbury)
3 - Jake Sutton (Sunbury)
2 - Benjamin Cameron (Sunbury)
1 - Jake Egan (Sunbury)
BALLARAT v REDAN
5 - Harry Lawson (Redan)
4 - Lewis Rinaldi (Ballarat)
3 - Khy Jess (Redan)
2 - Paddy Simpson (Ballarat)
1 - William Liston (Ballarat)
LEADERBOARD
10 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
10 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
10 - Jack Walker (Melton)
8 - Billy Myers (Darley)
6 - Lachlan Cassidy (Sebastopol)
6 - Paddy Simpson (Ballarat)
