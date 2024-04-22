BFNL ROUND 2 STATS | Darley double act continues to shine despite last-gasp loss

DARLEY pair Brett Bewley and Billy Myers have continued their early season possession war and right now the former Fremantle Docker is winning after amassing an astounding 51 possessions in his side's three-point loss to North Ballarat on Saturday night at Mars Stadium.
Statistics provided by Premier Data show the most complete game from Bewley who finished with 37 kicks, 14 handballs, 13 clearances, nine inside 50s, nine rebounds from defensive 50 and eight tackles and 216 ranking points.
Myers also backed up his 36 touches in round one with another 35 in round two with 13 clearances of his own.
North Ballarat could be well pleased with its defensive effort in holding back the Darley tide late in the contest, with the Devils ending the night with more kicks, handballs, marks and contested possessions and 12 more inside 50s on the night, yet the Roosters found themselves three points ahead after a goal in the final moments of the contest in a low-scoring slog in heavy conditions.
NORTH BALLARAT STATS
DARLEY STATS
Other statistical highlights from round two show Melton's complete domination of Sebastopol, dominating all the major stats. Impressively, the Bloods outshone the Burra by 28 in contested possessions with 155 to 127 and 76 more disposals on the day.
In terms of ranking points, Jack Walker led the way with 184 on the day which included 33 touches, 18 contested possessions and a game high 10 clearances.
Sebastopol's Lachlan Cassidy was a lone hand in holding back the Melton tide with 36 possessions and 12 tackles to be ranked as the only Burra player in the top nine on the ground.
SEBASTOPOL STATS
MELTON STATS
Sunbury's dominance of Melton South was highlighted by their ability to find a target inside 50, incredibly taking 28 marks in front of goal compared to just five from the Panthers.
It was an almost perfect display from the Lions who only once turned the ball over in their back 50 in a comprehensive performance.
Josh Guthrie backed up his steller opening round form with 38 disposals, including 23 contested possessions and 189 ranking points.while teammate Nathan Doyle had 146 points from his 37 touches.
Melton South's highest rated player was Daniel Donaldson with 89 points, as the 11th best player on the field.
SUNBURY STATS
MELTON SOUTH STATS
Little could separate Bacchus Marsh and Lake Wendouree on the scoreboard and little could separate them in the stats. Cobra Luke Goetz was ranking best on ground with 21 touches including 13 contested possessions and a high ranking of 195 while teammate Jack Parente's 25 touches and nine marks saw him ranked second best.
Lake Wendouree's Will Clark had 34 touches including 17 rebounds from defensive 50 to finish with 111 ranking points, the same as teammate Joel O'Connell.
LAKE WENDOUREE STATS
BACCHUS MARSH STATS
Only a few seconds separated Ballarat and Redan on the scoreboard with Rhett Montgomerie's 24 touches and a match-winning goal seeing him with the highest ranking points of 142 on the day.
Redan's Harry Lawson led the way for his side with 10 tackles and seven clearances in his team-hogh 123 ranking points.
BALLARAT STATS
REDAN STATS
