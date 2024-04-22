Man who allegedly set neighbour on fire faces court

A court has heard 10 witnesses will be cross-examined in the case of Stuart Lee, a Wheatsheaf man accused of setting his neighbour on fire and killing him.
At a Supreme Court hearing on Monday, an application was granted to conduct the cross-examination of the 10 witnesses in the lead-up to trial.
Lee, 63, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of murder in August 2023, following the death of his neighbour in March 2023.
The allegations relate to an altercation in Wheatsheaf, which saw a 69-year-old man airlifted to Melbourne's Alfred Hospital with serious burns.
The man later died from his wounds, resulting in Lee's charge of attempted murder being upgraded to murder.
At Monday's hearing, Judicial Registrar Tueno was told prosecution and Lee's defence had no issue with the 10 proposed witnesses for cross examination.
The pre-trial cross examinations were booked in for a three day hearing, from July 3 to 5.
Judicial Registrar Tueno allowed Lee to appear remotely for the hearing.
