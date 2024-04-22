The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man who allegedly set neighbour on fire faces court

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated April 22 2024 - 12:11pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police outside the Wheatsheaf property. File photo
Police outside the Wheatsheaf property. File photo

A court has heard 10 witnesses will be cross-examined in the case of Stuart Lee, a Wheatsheaf man accused of setting his neighbour on fire and killing him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.