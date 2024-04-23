Formal positions policy to be debated - but what does it mean?

City of Ballarat councillors will need to decide on Wednesday night whether they will be allowed to debate topics that like Gaza and the Voice to Parliament.
After a notice of motion passed for City of Ballarat council to prepare a formal positions of council policy, councillors will now need to debate the details, which they said they would do when the policy was proposed during the March meeting.
The notice of motion put forward by councillor Ben Taylor led to a divisive debate among councillors.
Some councillors, such as Tracey Hargreaves and Amy Johnson, said the deeper debate about how this policy could work would come later, but the motion was for a report.
At the March meeting, Cr Hargreaves said there would be a time to "pick apart" the report, or in this case, the policy.
The author of the draft was the governance and risk executive manager, Cameron Montgomery, who did not include a singular officer recommendation - rather, the recommendation was council either adopt or not adopt.
The policy uses the Mount Alexander Shire Council's policy as a template, which the Mount Alexander council passed in February - the only Victorian local government to have a policy like this.
The policy, should it be adopted, will mean the council will not establish a formal position or undertake advocacy on a specific matter that is "the subject of a referendum at a State or Federal Government level" or are "international in nature and over which council has no legislated authority or responsibility" or "considered by the mayor and chief executive officer to be too remote from the circumstances of the City of Ballarat's ratepayers and residents and therefore, to have relatively low direct impact on them."
During the debate over the notice of motion, all councillors came from the position of doing what was best for the community while also remaining on either ends of support for the policy.
Mayor Des Hudson, who voted against the motion, said the policy was flawed.
Advocating for the community was a part of a council's role, according to the Municipal Association of Victoria president David Clark, saying it was encouraging active democracy.
"This includes in the advocacy of key issues affecting the community, at whatever level the community sees fit," he said.
"In particular where other levels of government who have responsibilities in such areas choose not to debate matters in their respective parliaments, these matters can make their way to local council meetings in order that the community can give voice to their concerns.
"MAV advises councils that when considering such matters from community, that they recognise the complexity inherent in the respective issue and seek to portray fairly all aspects of the matter before them."
