Man questions courts' legality, citing constitution at traffic hearing

A man accused of disobeying police instructions and failing to answer bail has objected to the legality of his charges, citing the Australian constitution.
Jonathon Treverton appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to answer the charges and book in a date for a contested hearing.
Treverton entered the court wearing a t-shirt with political messaging on the front and back, and carrying a milk crate full of documents - one of which being an annotated copy of the Australian Constitution.
He did not rise when Magistrate Letizia Torres entered the court room, as is court etiquette, and said he did not legally recognise his name when it was called.
Treverton said he intended to fight the charges, claiming he entered bail "under duress" making the agreement null and void.
As for the charges of failing to stop on police direction, Treverton said there was "no case to answer".
Throughout the hearing Treverton was told by police to stand whilst speaking to the magistrate and stop talking over her.
When Treveton did stand up, he called for "all witnesses to rise", with several of his supporters standing with him in the court room.
Courthouse security entered the court room, but were not needed.
The matter was adjourned until July 12, for a one-day contested hearing.
