Why you should 'completely ignore' these dogs with jobs

Through a $70,000 training fee and 18 months practice, these little puppies have grown to become guide dogs and the eyes for Ballarat's Heidi Biggin and Rhonda Dreier.
Having these well-trained companions changed their life, they said ahead of International Guide Dog Day on April 24.
Ballarat Disability Advisory Committee member Heidi Biggin said she lost her eyesight 15 years ago and met her guide dog Freya two years ago.
"She's my eyes - I can absolutely do everything with Freya now, except drive a car," Ms Biggin said.
Ms Biggin said Freya knew around 100 commands.
"She can do everything - finding the chair, the button and the traffic light. She's recognized as toilet signs. Now she can take me straight to a public bathroom. "
Seeing Eye Dog instructor Justin Marshall said it takes $70,000 and 18 months to train a puppy to become people's eyes.
"Not all dogs can make it," he said. "It is well over a 50 per cent success rate."
Rhonda Dreier said she was diagnosed as legally blind in 2000. Before having her first guide dog Carson in 2016, she said she used a cane for 16 years, which she "felt vulnerable" with.
"I fell over quite a few times with a cane," Ms Dreier said. "I thought you would only be eligible to get a dog if you were not completely blind. Then I found out that wasn't true."
Ms Dreier said getting a guide dog meant getting freedom and confidence.
"That's basically the life changer," she said.
Ms Biggin said the biggest difficult part of having a guide dog is the attention from people.
When going to supermarket with her three kids, Ms Biggin said at least five people would ask her intrusive questions, trying to pat and feed the dog.
"I am quite capable and I can look after myself and my children," Ms Biggin said.
"As soon as somebody does talk to [Freya] - it means she's not focused on keeping me safe. She could miss a gutter or miss a car coming, or miss a turn and get me lost," she said.
"Completely ignore us - like you would treat a walking stick or a wheelchair - that would make our life so much easier," she said.
Mr Marshall said there is a lot the community can do for guide dogs, in addition to much-needed donations.
"When people walking on the footpath with their dogs, please make sure they have their dogs on a lead. If they are walking towards [a working guide dog], make it a wide berth so the dogs aren't interfering," he said.
He said people can also cut back the overhanging branches out on the footpath which can make it more accessible for the dog to guide people.
"Try not to distract the dog," he said.
"Talk to the client or to the person, but try not to to call their dog or offer the dog food because the dog is working and it must concentrate on what it's got to do"
