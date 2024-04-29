The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Organisers feel council pulling back on Heritage Festival support

Alison Foletta
RJ
By Alison Foletta, and Rachel Jackson
April 30 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Martin O'Brien of the Vintage Cycle Club Melbourne at the 2023 Tweed Ride. Picture by Adam Trafford
Martin O'Brien of the Vintage Cycle Club Melbourne at the 2023 Tweed Ride. Picture by Adam Trafford

Some vendors at Ballarat's popular Heritage Festival say they are being short changed by council ahead of next month's event, despite a $2.5 million projected economic return.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

RJ

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.