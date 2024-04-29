Organisers feel council pulling back on Heritage Festival support

Some vendors at Ballarat's popular Heritage Festival say they are being short changed by council ahead of next month's event, despite a $2.5 million projected economic return.
Organisers for key events of the festival, which runs from May 17 to May 26, said they feel less support from the City of Ballarat, with some receiving less funding despite being much-loved events for years.
Ballarat Tweed Ride founder and organiser Liana Emmerson said the festival was a core tourism event for the region.
"It's the core arts and culture festival Ballarat has in its calendar," she said.
Ballarat had more than 350 events run in 2022-23 generating more than $44 million for the city, with the Heritage Festival being one of the premier events, repeatedly nominated for Victorian tourism industry awards.
The 10-day event includes dozens of different programs for people to enjoy.
Ms Emmerson said the Tweed Ride began in 2012 and attracts people from all over the country, including one rider who brought their Penny-farthing over the Bass Strait for the event.
She said she received funding at the eleventh hour and needed to put in her own money in order to be able to run the event.
"I understand it was delayed because of staffing changes, so previous discussions I'd had with the established contact I had at council went back to square one just a couple months out from the festival," she said.
"I'll spend 12 months planning, going through logistics and working things out, and this put me on the back foot."
Ms Emmerson said it was a "challenge" getting funding to the stage where she was confident she could launch the Tweed Ride event.
She said council funding supported most of her event but she had other sponsors for the ride - however, like other events, she said received less funding from the council for the 2024 festival.
Ms Emmerson said she noticed smaller things like council not running a media launch right after Begonia Festival.
"A few regulars would come along, we'd be asked to dress up and it would be some fun," she said.
Despite concerns, Ms Emmerson said she was still running the Tweed Ride and was definitely returning for the 2025 festival as well.
The City of Ballarat grants funds to core festival activities as well as support events via an expression of interest process.
The selection of activities and the level of support provided is based on the expression of interests received, which is then assessed by a panel of officers based on the selection criteria.
There are also some community events that do not receive funding and operate independently.
Other event organisers spoke to The Courier but did not wish to use their names over concerns of backlash.
One vendor said they were given less funding for their event from the council.
In the past the vendor did not profit from the Heritage Festival, but this year their event will put them in debt rather than covering the costs.
They said they would need to think of other ways to do their event if the council continues to decrease funding.
Another vendor, who also requested anonymity, said they too had received less funding for their event than in previous years.
According to the vendor, they were told by the council less funding had been allocated because it had been redistributed, but the was unaware where the money had gone.
The vendor said they thought something "very strange" was going on.
They were particularly concerned about small business operators and how they would manage to pay for costs associated with running events.
Both vendors agreed that they would consider removing their events from the program next year if they are not allocated more funding.
A third vendor said the council was not covering their event insurance for the 2024 event and heard another organiser was in the same position.
Despite the concerns, the City of Ballarat's budget shows the council has been increasing support for the festival over the past five years.
The economic return to the community was more than $2.5 million in 2023, and in 2024 the same figure has been projected.
Economy and experience director Martin Darcy responded to some of the concerns raised by vendors.
"There has been no reduction of marketing for the event," he said.
Mr Darcy said there would be more promotions and marketing events in the lead up to the festival.
He also said there was "no significant difference in how many core events the City of Ballarat supports".
Council was not able to disclose which "specific events" were funded, due to "being commercial in-confidence".
"There are some events within the Heritage Festival that attract greater amounts of funding based on a range of factors, including their forecast economic impact on Ballarat and alignment with the festival's curatorial direction," Mr Darcy said.
Despite organisers saying they are receiving less funding, the council says it has increased funding for the 2024 event by five percent.
"As we can see from the last five years of data, the economic impact of the festival continues to grow exponentially and is a fantastic return on investment," Mr Darcy said.
"There is no reduction in support for the Heritage Festival, nor any reduction to events within the program. We are extremely proud of the Heritage Festival, which is an award-winning festival that provides an invaluable platform to showcase Ballarat's unique and beautiful heritage assets to our community and visitors."
Mr Darcy said delays in funding was due to an increase of event partners.
"There was a slight delay of one week in finalising funding," he said.
"This ensured good, thorough, and fair governance in the assessment and decision-making process."
Mr Darcy also responded to claims about insurance, stating "every event and activity involving the general public requires public liability insurance to be held by the owner/organiser of that event, which is consistent with previous years".
One organiser said she was pleased with how the council support and promote Heritage Festival.
Ballarat Antique Fair owner and manager Louise Russell disagreed with the idea the council had cut funding to the festival.
"As far as I know there have been no cuts in funding to the Heritage Festival this year," she said.
"The Ballarat council has been very supportive and helpful in all areas of the festival and we are looking forward to a great 10 days showcasing the heritage in this beautiful city."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.