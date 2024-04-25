The Courier
Ribbons gone for good? St Pats Cathedral in talks with survivors about memorial

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
April 26 2024 - 8:00am
In March, ribbons were cut from the fence of St Patrick's Cathedral. Picture by Lachlan Bence
In March, ribbons were cut from the fence of St Patrick's Cathedral. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The ribbons which once adorned St Patrick's Cathedral's fence could be gone for good, under a new plan to implement a permanent memorial to Catholic abuse survivors.

