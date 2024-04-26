Friday footy update: new AFL flavour for Panthers, Blues ready for draft

There's plenty to be excited about at Melton South in the Ballarat Football Netball League on Saturday.
While it has has been a tough start to the season with two heavy losses, the Panthers will welcome three former AFL players into the fold for their first games - Jeff Garlett (Melbourne, Carlton), Harley Bennell (Gold Coast Suns, Melbourne, Fremantle) and Sam Darley (GWS Giants, Western Bulldogs).
They'll line up against Redan.
There's also a lot of anticipation at CHFL club Ballan as it prepares for the Carlton AFL Draft on Tuesday night.
Who will they get for a special guest appearance later in the season?
And don't miss our live stream, in partnership with Sheds & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment, as we bring you the Buninyong v Hepburn match from Buninyong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 27.
Our coverage, lead by CHFL expert David Brehaut, will commence from 2.25pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.