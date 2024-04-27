Why we need to keep the conversation going

Dear subscribers,
I had a conversation with a community leader recently, talking about how far attitudes towards women had changed in the past decade.
In 2013, The Courier launched the It's Up To Us campaign, which spoke to the high rates of family violence in our community and drove local conversations and actions, among other initiatives.
More than a decade on, it feels like we haven't shifted far. But I was reminded that what has improved is the level of community awareness around violence against women, including domestic and family violence and the understanding of its impact.
Social media has played a huge role in this. Facebook Groups didn't exist in 2013 and now, there are conversations happening across platforms, normalising these discussions and highlighting what is and isn't acceptable.
What's considered "red flag" behaviour. What's OK and what's not. How to protect your girls and keep them safe. How to raise boys who treat women and girls with respect.
Equally, what we are hearing from experts is that social media, gaming and other forms of entertainment are also driving poor attitudes and behaviour, reinforcing them into our subconscious, particularly among young kids.
So far this year, 26 women have allegedly died by male violence in Australia, according to Destroy the Joint figures, which equates to a woman killed every four days in 2024.
To put that in perspective, that number exceeds anything Australia has experienced in recent years.
Around Ballarat, organisations are stepping up.
This week, the Committee for Ballarat held a leadership forum, where men gathered to hear from Women's Health Grampians about an initiative to build men's capacity to identify and call out inequality, sexism and discrimination.
In an opinion piece, Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said it was men who needed to lead the change.
"This is not a heroic or altruistic call; rather it simply acknowledges the unhealthy traits of masculinity lie at the heart of the problem," he said.
Elizabeth Jewson, chief executive of family violence service WRISC, this week spoke to the "collective solution" that we can all be part of.
"Within our sphere of influence, we can hold each other accountable," she said.
Indeed.
And it starts at home. In our families and among our social circles. The standards that we walk past are the standards we choose to accept.
Over the coming weeks and months, The Courier will continue to report on this issue, which has never been as prevalent in our community and right around the country, as it is right now.
We need to keep the conversation going.
How are you feeling in the community at the moment? How should our community and governments tackle this issue?
Reply to this email and let me know.
- Emily Sweet
Acting managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.