The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Business

A guide to the spooky side of Ballarat's past

RJ
By Rachel Jackson
April 30 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Founder of Eerie Tours, Nathaniel Buchanan takes people on an "eerie" tour in Ballarat's Old Cemetery. Photo by Kate Healy
Founder of Eerie Tours, Nathaniel Buchanan takes people on an "eerie" tour in Ballarat's Old Cemetery. Photo by Kate Healy

Ballarat has a rich cultural history filled with tales of the gold rush era.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RJ

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.