Why a section of Humffray Street will be closed for three months

A busy section of road in Mount Pleasant will close for three months as work on a $25 million sewer upgrade in Ballarat continues.
Humffray Street South between Prest Street and Elsworth Street is closing for three months from Monday, April 29.
Central Highlands Water, which is undertaking Ballarat Sewer Build, said in a statement its contractor, Diona, would commerce works between manhole 4 (MH4) and manhole 6 (MH6).
MH4 is near the overhead pipe bridge and MH6 will be constructed in front of Genesis Gym.
Due to the rocks in the area between Prest Street and Elsworth Street, the construction crew will use an open-cut method to create a trench about three meters wide and up to eight metres deep, according to Central Highlands Water.
Bus operator CDC would also alter the bus route in the the area, according to Central Highlands Water.
The organisation said the work would not affect the traffic flow between Prest Street and Humffray Street.
But Central Highlands Water said a temporary road at the corner of Humffray Street South and Barkly Street will be in place while the micro-tunnelling stage of the project is completed.
Micro-tunnelling is for the works outside of the businesses to minimise disruption and to maintain traffic flow and access.
The temporary road will last for several months to support traffic flow during construction of seven-meter deep MH6 in front of Genesis Gym, according to Central Highlands Water.
The organisation said it regularly communicated with businesses around the construction area to minimise impacts from construction.
