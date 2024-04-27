And they're off! Sturt Street packed as Ballarat Marathon gets under way

After months of preparation, countless hours of training and preparation, runners are on course in the inaugural Ballarat Marathon.
For four minutes the start line outside Ballarat Town Hall was a stream of runners crossing to start their event.
Red Coats from Sovereign Hill fired their musket to get the runs underway on the stroke of 8am.
The massed start involving thousands of competitors had runners competing in the half marathon and full marathon courses.
Ten minutes earlier, competitors in the 10km wheelchair race set off with local Sam Rizzo crossing the finish line victorious in his home town.
"It was pretty hard with a few climbs ... I'm not the best climber," Rizzo said.
On Saturday afternoon, runners took part in the 5km and mile (1600m) races around the CBD streets.
