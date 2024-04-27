The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

And they're off! Sturt Street packed as Ballarat Marathon gets under way

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated April 28 2024 - 9:06am, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Adam Trafford

After months of preparation, countless hours of training and preparation, runners are on course in the inaugural Ballarat Marathon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.