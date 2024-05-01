As work starts at Dyson Drive intersection, what's next for our roads?

The second half of a major intersection project in the city's ever-expanding west has started, but questions remain as to the future planning of the arterial road.
Major works are beginning for the second stage of the project, which will include earthworks, kerb and channel construction, drainage and asphalting.
Regional Roads Victoria said there will be "significant changes" to traffic on Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road as a result of the works, including lane closures and detours.
The temporary closure of Ballarat-Carngham Road, west of the Dyson Drive intersection, is expected in June for up to four weeks to allow for construction of the northern side of the roundabout.
Detours will be in place via Dyson Drive, Cuthberts Road and Haddon-Windmere Road.
During the Ballarat-Carngham Road closure, access to the intersection via Dyson Drive will be maintained for north-bound and south-bound traffic.
Vehicles will be unable to turn right from Dyson Drive on to Ballarat-Carngham Road.
West-bound vehicles on Ballarat-Carngham Road will be able to turn right into Dyson Drive.
There will be single lane closures at the intersection for about two weeks in July. Traffic will be guided through the works area one lane at a time.
Stage one of the Dyson Drive Ballarat-Carngham Road intersection upgrade was completed in July 2023, widening the lanes at the intersection and adding new drains and kerbage.
The project was separated into two stages in 2023, with the second stage to take place after weather conditions improved.
The project was announced during the 2018 election campaign, deemed necessary due to the rapid increase in population in Lucas and Delacombe.
In an election promise made in September 2022, Labor promised to investigate the duplication of Ballarat-Carngham Road, between Dyson Drive and Wiltshire Lane, as a measure to ease congestion through the western thoroughfare.
The state government committed $6.6 million for "duplication development" in its 2022-23 budget but it's not known when works will begin.
Regional Roads Victoria have confirmed a business case has been developed for the possible duplication, hasn't been able to provide further details on when a green light would be given to the project.
In addition, the City of Ballarat has been vying for a duplication of Dyson Drive, between Remembrance Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road.
The project is at the top of the City of Ballarat's advocacy platform, with the council asking for $67.9 million for the duplication, which it said will drive growth and jobs in the Ballarat West Growth Area.
The state government has not committed money towards the project so far, despite key players like the Committee for Ballarat throwing their support behind it, residents crying out for a better road network.
Department of Transport and Planning Grampian executive director Michael Bailey said the state government would "work with" the council on the future of the thoroughfare.
"We're continuing to work with the City of Ballarat on the future of Ballarat Link Road/ Dyson Drive - ensuring that the needs of locals, business owners and residents are met," Mr Bailey said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.