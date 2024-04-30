The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fire damages house in Winter Valley

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
April 30 2024 - 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police outside the house in Winter Valley. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Police outside the house in Winter Valley. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A person has suffered minor burns and about half of a home has been damaged in a fire in Winter Valley in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.