Fire damages house in Winter Valley

A person has suffered minor burns and about half of a home has been damaged in a fire in Winter Valley in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA crews were called to the scene on Fay Drive at 1.55am on April 30 and found the large home on fire.
"The scene was deemed under control at 2.47am before being handed back to the owner," the spokesperson said.
"All occupants had been evacuated and one person had minor burns."
A CFA spokesperson said five units from Smythesdale, Haddon and Sebastopol were called, while an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said no one was taken to hospital following the incident.
The cause is under investigation.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.