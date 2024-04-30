Alleged speeding driver with child in car tests positive for meth

Police have been left shaking their heads after more horrific behaviour on Ballarat's roads during a major blitz.
"The most concerning incident", according to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, was a woman pulled over on the Western Freeway in Warrenheip on April 28.
Police said a vehicle was spotted allegedly speeding at 158kmh, and pulled it over on the westbound lanes.
"Police will allege that the driver, a 38-year-old female from Sebastopol, later tested positive to methamphetamine, and at the time, her nine-year-old child was in the front passenger seat," police said.
The vehicle was immediately impounded for 30 days and the driver will appear in court on summons.
Over the course of Operation Tribute, which ran across five days including the Anzac Day public holiday, Ballarat police conducted more than 1100 breath tests.
There were six drivers pinged for drink driving, five for drug driving, and three vehicles impounded.
There were 72 motor vehicles processed and three motorcyclists, for offences including speeding, ignoring traffic lights, and not wearing seatbelts.
