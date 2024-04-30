Stablehand kicked in head by horse, rushed to hospital

Emergency crews have rushed to the Ciaron Maher Racing stable in Miners Rest after reports of a person being kicked in the head by a horse.
Ambulances called about 10am, with the air ambulance also sent out.
Ballarat Turf Club chief executive Belinda Glass said a stablehand was hurt and airlifted in a serious condition.
"Our thoughts are with the patient, stables, and staff involved in managing the incident," she said in a statement.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said a woman in her 20s was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition, with advanced life support and mobile intensive care ambulances at the scene.
WorkSafe confirmed it has been notified and investigators are responding - investigators will first determine whether duty was owed under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, then identify any duty holders before beginning a comprehensive investigation.
Ciaron Maher Racing has been phoned for comment
MORE TO COME
