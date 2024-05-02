Comfortable living and uninterrupted views

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
Nestled within the tightly-knit Jasper Hill Estate, this stunning modern residence graces a comfortable 557 square metre (approx.) plot of elevated land, with uninterrupted vistas of the picturesque surroundings.
"It's a very private and prestigious part of Ballarat, with easy access to Melbourne and high quality homes throughout," says selling agent Lachlan Sylvia of the estate.
Setting a delightful first impression, upon arrival you are greeted by an ultra modern facade, the driveway leading to the double lock-up garage and a lush array of plant life in the front garden.
Inside you'll discover three generously proportioned bedrooms, accompanied by a retreat area.
Each of these rooms is equipped with split systems for guaranteed comfort.
The main suite is a true sanctuary, and includes a walk-in robe and a private ensuite featuring a floating vanity with ample bench space, a spacious shower with a tiled niche and a toilet.
The remaining two bedrooms feature built-in robes and share the family bathroom, complete with a vanity, bath and shower.
Upstairs is the open plan living area, characterised by a soaring raked square set ceiling, gleaming polished floorboards and gas wood fire heating, all culminating to create a welcoming ambiance for relaxation and gatherings.
The kitchen is a masterpiece, showcasing top-of-the-line appliances including a granite island breakfast bench, gas stove, an oven, dual sinks with water filtration unit, a dishwasher, pantry and ample pot drawers, all bathed in the glow of pendant lighting.
From here you can step out onto the enclosed balcony, which provides panoramic views - a perfect setting for hosting gatherings and crafting cherished memories with loved ones.
The secure backyard is a private oasis, landscaped with lush lawns and immaculate gardens, adding to the home's sense of opulence.
This residence offers exceptional living, with hidden features throughout, making it a must-see for discerning buyers.
Lachlan says his favourite aspect is the upstairs living area, and the way it's attached to the outdoor space. "You could enjoy Ballarat's colder months with the winter sun that comes through," he says.
Be quick to schedule your private inspection with the agency, as this property is sure to be popular.
